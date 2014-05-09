New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Jenrry Mejia, who starts Friday when the New York Mets return home to face the Philadelphia Phillies, may be headed to the bullpen soon.

Mejia, 24, has pitched as both a starter and a reliever in his short tenure with the Mets, and it continues to be a great debate.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Mejia made his big-league debut in 2010 at age 20. He made 33 appearances that season, including 30 out of the bullpen.

He has made 16 appearances since then, however, and 14 of those were starts.

Lately, though, Mejia (3-0, 5.23 ERA) has been having trouble in the middle innings when batters are facing him a second or third time. That has led to speculation he may be headed back to the bullpen, and Mets manager Terry Collins fueled that by saying it was a possibility.

There are other factors that make Mejia-to-the-pen rumors seem sensible. The Mets have three stellar candidates to start waiting in the minors: Noah Syndergaard, Rafael Montero and Jacob deGrom. The Mets’ bullpen has been struggling and could use Mejia. Mejia, with his 93-96 mph fastball and sharp breaking stuff, could actually be the Mets’ best option as a closer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-1, 4.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jenrry Mejia, 3-0, 5.23)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Wilmer Flores will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas before Friday night’s game against Philadelphia. Flores, 22, was batting .307 with five homers and 25 RBIs for Las Vegas. Flores hit .211 in 27 games for the Mets last season.

--SS Omar Quintanilla will be designated for assignment Friday to make room for SS Wilmer Flores, who will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Quintanilla hit .207 in 29 at-bats.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia starts Friday against the Phillies, a team he has not fared well against in limited exposure. He is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA against Philadelphia. He is much better as a home pitcher though -- a 3-2 record with a 3.18 ERA. Overall this season, Mejia has been inconsistent. The positive is that he has a 3-0 record. The negative is that he has a 5.23 ERA and just two quality starts in six tries.

--RHP Zack Wheeler pitched six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, allowing just two hits and five walks. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 4.35. It was a season high in walks for Wheeler, but it was also just the second time in his brief big-league career that he did not allow a run. The other time it happened was in his big-league debut, June 18, 2013, when he had a very similar outing. He pitched six innings, allowed four hits and five walks while striking out seven.

--C Anthony Recker started Wednesday but could not continue his winning ways. The Mets are now 6-2 when he starts. Recker went 0-for-2 and could not come up with the ball when CF Juan Lagares threw home to try to get the Marlins’ RF Giancarlo Stanton at the plate. But when the ball got past Recker, the Marlins won 1-0 on a bottom-of-the-ninth sacrifice fly.

--2B Daniel Murphy is not a home run hitter. But since the start of the 2012 season, he is tied for third in the National League in doubles. Still, Murphy was held in check Wednesday, going 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got the stuff to be really good. He started to run out of gas. But he pitched a very good game.” -- Manager Terry Collins said of RHP Zach Wheeler after a 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Rice (stiff back) is day to day.

--RHP Carlos Torres (upper lat) did not play May 6 after being held out May 5.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (calf injury) returned to action on May 5.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu