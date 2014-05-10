New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins didn’t waste any words Friday discussing the New York Mets’ latest lineup change.

Wilmer Flores was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday afternoon and promptly made his first major league start at shortstop in the Mets’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Collins was succinct when asked what the plan was for Flores.

“He’s gonna play,” Collins said.

Collins uttered those words in response to a follow-up a few minutes later and later acknowledged why the Mets are going the square-peg-in-a-round-hole route with Flores.

“We looked at our shortstop situation and said ‘What do we have to lose?'” Collins said.

Quite literally, nothing.

Ruben Tejada, whom Flores supplanted as the Mets’ starting shortstop, and Omar Quintanilla, who was designated for assignment to make room for Flores on the active roster, combined to start the Mets’ first 33 games at shortstop. They hit just .168 (21-of-125) with no homers, three extra-base hits and nine RBIs in those starts.

The offensive struggles of Tejada and Quintanilla -- who batted eighth or ninth in all 33 of their starts -- were magnified by the inability of Mets pitchers to so much as get a base hit. Mets pitchers entered Friday 0-for-58 this year -- the longest hitless drought to open a season by a team’s pitchers since 1900.

All but one of those at-bats came out of the ninth spot in the order, which means the Mets’ shortstops and pitchers who have batted eighth or ninth this season entered Friday with just 21 hits in 182 at-bats -- an anemic .115 average.

The bottom of the Mets’ order was actually salvaged by the performance of pinch-hitters and those who batted eighth or ninth following a double switch. In 30 at-bats in those situations, the Mets had nine hits, including three homers, and 12 RBIs.

As a result, the Mets aren’t technically getting the least production of any NL team out of the eighth and ninth spots. Their overall average of .141 ranks next-to-last, just ahead of the Cubs (.139). They are tied for last, with the Pirates, with seven extra-base hits. Amazingly, the Mets are tied for third with 21 RBIs out of their eighth- and ninth-place hitters and tied for seventh with three homers.

Still, that small sample size boost aside, the Mets knew they had to do something to generate some offense out of the shortstop position -- even if it meant taking a hit on defense. Flores signed as a shortstop in 2008, but he quickly outgrew the position -- he is 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds -- and didn’t play shortstop at all in 2012 or 2013.

The Mets, realizing Tejada was likely not the answer, had Flores move back to shortstop this season. In anticipation of the position shift, Flores reported to spring training in excellent shape, but he had seven errors in just 25 games at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Fortunately for Flores, the Mets have taken a minimalist approach to his defense. Collins made it clear Friday afternoon that as long as Flores produces at the plate and doesn’t embarrass himself in the field, the job will be his for the rest of the season.

Flores got off to a good start Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, handled three chances without a problem and helped turn an eighth-inning double play.

“If this guy hits and we do the right job of making sure, with all our charts and all the other facts we have, (that they) put him in the right spot -- if he catches the ball and throws you out at first base, his bat will play,” Collins said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-3, 3.58 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 3-1, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to continue his nearly year-long run of ace-caliber pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Gee won his second straight decision last Sunday, when he allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Gee has thrown a career-high 16 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to April 22 and has a microscopic 0.60 ERA in his last four starts dating back to April 16. In 29 starts dating back to last May 30, Gee is 13-6 with a 2.66 ERA, which ties him with Atlanta’s Julio Teheran for third-lowest mark among pitchers (through Thursday) who have thrown at least 175 innings in that span behind only Detroit’s Max Scherzer (2.42 ERA) and Los Angeles’ Zack Greinke (2.35 ERA). Gee will be making his 11th career appearance and 10th start against the Phillies, against whom he is 3-3 with a 7.46 ERA -- the highest ERA he has produced against any opponent he has faced more than once. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Phillies last Sept. 21, when Gee allowed four runs over six innings in the Mets’ 5-4 victory.

--SS Wilmer Flores became the Mets’ starting shortstop Friday, when he was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas and went 2-for-5 in the Mets’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Phillies. He also handled three chances at shortstop and helped turn a double play in the eighth inning. Terry Collins said before the game that Flores is up in the bigs to play as the Mets search for some offense -- even at the expense of defense -- out of the shortstop position. Ruben Tejada and Omar Quintanilla combined to hit just .189 with three extra-base hits and nine RBIs in starting the Mets’ first 33 games at shortstop. Flores hit .290 with 253 extra-base hits in 2,869 at-bats as a minor leaguer but moved off of shortstop following the 2011 season. The Mets put him back at shortstop prior to this season in anticipation that Tejada would fail to bounce back from a rough 2013. Flores made seven errors in just 25 games at shortstop at Triple-A Las Vegas.

--SS Omar Quintanilla was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday. Quintanilla’s exit made room for SS Wilmer Flores, who was promoted to the Mets on Friday and immediately installed as their new starting shortstop. Quintanilla made seven starts at short this season and hit .207 in 29 at-bats.

--SS Ruben Tejada lost his starting job Friday, when the Mets promoted Wilmer Flores from Triple-A Las Vegas and immediately named him their new shortstop. Tejada, who flew out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Phillies, is hitting just .181 with two extra-base hits in 83 at-bats. He has hit .190 with 14 extra-base hits in 290 at-bats dating back to the start of last season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw from 120 feet on Friday and said he hopes to throw off a mound on June 10. Harvey, who underwent surgery last October, said he expects to increase his throwing from 120 feet to 150 feet over the next three weeks before moving to the mound. He is expected to miss the entire season.

--1B Lucas Duda (food poisoning) missed the Mets’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Phillies on Friday night. Duda was so sick that he went to a hospital prior to the game to receive IV fluids. He made it back to Citi Field before the first pitch but was sleeping in the clubhouse for most of the game. Manager Terry Collins said late Friday night he didn’t expect Duda to play Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every team in baseball talks about, at the end of the season, you’ve got to improve your situational hitting. You need a ground ball up the middle, you need a fly ball, you need to put the ball in play someplace to add on runs, to score the big runs.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Josh Satin

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu