New York Mets - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- The perpetually upbeat Terry Collins said Sunday afternoon that he wouldn’t have characterized the New York Mets as desperate, even as they were on the verge of losing a sixth straight game.

“You can call it desperate if you want -- I don’t care what the name of it is,” Collins said. “I don’t like to put such (terms) on things. I’d rather have a little more positive (term) than standing on the edge of the cliff.”

Make no mistake, though, the Mets avoided disaster Sunday afternoon by storming back from a three-run deficit in the ninth inning and edging the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, at Citi Field.

The Mets don’t know yet if the unlikely win -- only their second in 10 games -- will serve as a turning point. But it ensured a season-wrecking tailspin would not be the main storyline heading into the Subway Series against the Yankees this week. The Mets will visit the Bronx on Monday and Tuesday before hosting their cross-town rivals on Wednesday and Thursday.

“To go in on a positive note is big, especially to get us off what’s happened here in the last six days,” Collins said.

The Mets entered Sunday having scored just nine runs in their last five games. They were particularly inefficient in the first 30 innings of the three-game series against the Phillies. New York was just 4-of-30 with runners in scoring position in that span, during which the Mets left 34 runners on base.

“We were a ground ball or a base hit away from winning four of those six (games),” Collins said.

The Mets finally began to get those timely hits and ground balls in the ninth inning Sunday, when second baseman Daniel Murphy hit a two-run homer and centerfielder Juan Lagares delivered an RBI groundout to score Chris Young, who had doubled two batters earlier to snap an 0-for-18 skid.

In the 11th, the Mets loaded the bases without hitting a ball out of the infield before shortstop Ruben Tejada -- who lost his job Friday but went 2-for-4 on Sunday -- laced a sharp single to left scored right fielder Young with the winning run.

“Those are things that lift you up and rebuild your confidence when it’s as low as it’s been around here,” Collins said. “It’s a great win for us today.”

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-5, 5.36 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2-3, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will attempt to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the first game of a two-game Subway Series set against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Colon pitched effectively in defeat in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 3-0. It was the fifth time in seven starts this year Colon has given up three runs or less, though he has given up a total of 16 runs over 9 2/3 innings in the other two appearances -- including May 1, when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings as the Mets lost to the Rockies, 7-4. Colon will be opposing one of the seven other big league teams he has pitched for during his 15-year career. He was 8-10 with a 4.00 ERA in 29 games (26 starts) for the Yankees in 2011. Colon is 5-7 with a 5.77 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) against the Yankees. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Yankees on May 4, 2013, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, he allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings as the Athletics fell, 4-2.

--SS Wilmer Flores (illness) didn’t start Sunday and was unavailable during the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Manager Terry Collins said Flores and right-handed pitcher Gonzalez Germen caught whatever bug is going around the Mets’ clubhouse and that both players spent most of the afternoon in the locker room instead of on the bench. With Flores out, Collins had to start Ruben Tejada -- whom Flores supplanted as the Mets’ starting shortstop upon his recall from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday -- and use pitcher Zack Wheeler as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning. Things worked out for the Mets as Wheeler laid down a sacrifice bunt three batters before Tejada delivered the game-winning RBI single. Flores is batting .167 in 12 at-bats for the Mets this season.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (illness) was unavailable Sunday during the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Manager Terry Collins said Germen and SS Wilmer Flores caught whatever bug is going around the Mets’ clubhouse and that both players spent most of the afternoon in the locker room instead of on the bench. Germen hasn’t pitched since May 5, when he issued an intentional walk and allowed the game-winning infield single as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 4-3.

--1B Eric Campbell recorded his first major league hit Sunday, when he singled in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Campbell made his major league debut Saturday night, when he hit a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat. He was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday after hitting .355 with three homers and 24 RBI in 33 games.

--2B Daniel Murphy had a monster game Sunday, when went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and reached base five times in the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. The Mets trailed 4-1 entering the ninth before Murphy began their comeback with a shot well beyond the right field fence. It was the fifth time in Murphy’s career he has reached base five times in a game. Murphy also finished with two doubles as he raised his average from .305 to .317. He is hitting .343 (35-for-102) over his last 24 games dating back to April 14.

--LF Eric Young made a resounding return to the lineup Sunday, when he went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Young led the game off with a single before stealing second, taking third on an errant throw into centerfield and scoring on an RBI single by 3B David Wright. In the ninth inning, Young began the Mets’ comeback from a 4-1 deficit with a leadoff double. It was only the second start in 10 games this month for Young, who lost his starting job when CF Juan Lagares came off the disabled list. But the Mets are 15-11 when Young starts and 2-8 when he doesn’t and manager Terry Collins said after Sunday’s game he realizes he needs to find ways to get Young -- who is hitting just .234 but ranks second on the Mets with 23 runs scored and second in the National League with 14 stolen bases -- into the lineup more often.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The energy level is unbelievable -- it hasn’t been that high in a long time, even when we were playing good. This win may really be the win that gets us going.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after a 5-4 extra-innings win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Wilmer Flores (illness) missed the game May 11.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (illness) missed the game May 11.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jennry Mejia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu