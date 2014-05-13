New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

Rafael Montero, one of the club’s top minor league pitchers, will make his major league debut when the Subway Series returns to Citi Field on Wednesday. Mets GM Sandy Alderson made the announcement on Monday, prior to the opening of the two-game set with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

”We understand it’s a debut on a big stage,“ Alderson said. ”We understand it’s unlike the debuts of other young pitchers that we’ve had over the past couple of years, but I think there’s some differences in this situation.

“Number one, Rafael has extensive experience in Triple-A now, having pitched there all last year and so far this season and second, he’s already pitched at Citi Field.”

Montero, a native of the Dominican Republic, was the starter for the World All-Stars in last season’s Future Game two days before the All-Star Game at Citi Field.

The 23-year-old right-hander will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Jenrry Mejia, who is being demoted to the bullpen after struggling as the Mets fifth starter. Mejia is 4-0, but his ERA has sky-rocketed to 5.06 following three consecutive outings before earning the win Monday against the Yankees in his new role. In seven starts, he’s struck out 38 and walked 20 over 37 1/3 innings pitched.

In eight starts for Las Vegas this season, Montero was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts. He struck out 41 and walked 18 in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

Alderson also announced that Jacob deGrom could be added to the bullpen in the next three or four days. deGrom skipped his start with Las Vegas on Monday, and would be on “stand-by” for manager Terry Collins.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-3, 4.35 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-0, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia, demoted from the starting rotation earlier in the day, made his debut out of the bullpen on Monday and picked up the win against the Yankees. “I know I am a starter and they know I like to start,” Mejia said. “But I always want to help my teammates. I’ll go out there and be a reliever.”

--RHP Bartolo Colon suffered his third straight poor outing for the Mets, getting a no-decision. He allowed seven runs, gave up 11 hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings. Colon has allowed 66 hits over his eight starts this season, the most over that span for his career. “I don’t feel I have to change anything,” he said afterward through an interpreter.

--3B David Wright was just 1-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Yankees, but did drive in the Mets’ first run of the game. He’s one RBI shy of becoming the 20th active player to reach 900 RBIs.

--INF/OF Eric Campbell is now 2-for-6 with a walk since getting called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Josh Satin on May 10. Campbell had a key pinch-hit double in the Mets’ three-run eighth inning, then scored on a hook slide on Lucas Duda’s single to center that tied the game at 7-7. “I knew it was going to be a close play,” Campbell said. “I knew we needed a good spark there and Lucas (Duda) had a great at bat.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is another level. It felt like a big college football game. That’s probably the best way to describe it. You see the rivalry going on and it’s all in fun.” -- CF Chris Young, of the Yankees-Mets rivalry.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (food poisoning) sat out May 11 and May 12. He is not expected to go on the disabled list.

--SS Wilmer Flores (illness) May 11 and May 12.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jennry Mejia

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

=