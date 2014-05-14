New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Going into this season, the plan was for the Mets to call up their top pitching prospects on a gradual basis and whoever was performing the best at Triple-A Las Vegas would get the first promotion to the minor leagues.

It turned out that necessity created two openings or rewards for pitching well in the minor leagues, which is among the reasons why right-hander Jacob DeGrom was called up Tuesday and why Rafael Montero will be added to the roster to start Wednesday in place of Jenrry Mejia, who has “swing-and-miss stuff” but has a 4.89 ERA despite being 4-0.

DeGrom is joining the bullpen after he was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA with 29 strikeouts in seven starts for Las Vegas. DeGrom has made 58 minor league starts but has not relieved since the Mets drafted him in the ninth round in 2010 out of Stetson.

Eventually DeGrom might wind up in the rotation, but for now, the plan is to place him in some kind of bullpen role.

As for Montero, the Mets have heard nothing but positive reports as he was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts. Montero made 72 appearances (67 starts) in the minors since signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2011 from the Dominican Republic and is drawing comparisons to Pedro Martinez.

“This guy has a feel for pitching,” manager Terry Collins said. “He knows when to pitch inside. He’s not afraid to pitch inside, he’s a strike thrower with all his stuff. It may not be Matt Harvey stuff but he can pitch and he knows how to use his stuff. He’s just got a knack for it and the Dominican players have nicknamed him ”Little Pedro“ because he’s got a feel for it. Those are big statements. I don’t think he’s going to be intimidated. He might be a little anxious but once he gets out there, he’s going to be who he is.”

Besides gushing about Montero and discussing DeGrom, Collins took time to address the perception that the Mets were waiting until mid-June to promote top pitchers as a way to delay their service time, arbitration and eventually free agency.

Last year, the Mets promoted Zack Wheeler in the middle of June and two years ago, Matt Harvey was promoted after the All-Star break in July.

”We’ve been ridiculed at times that we’re worried about Super Twos and we’re worried about things down the road,“ Collins said. ”We’re worried about winning.

“It should tell you that, ‘Hey, look, we’re trying to win. And those are the guys we think we’re going to win with.'”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-19

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 5-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Montero will become the second Met to make his major league debut during the “Subway Series” on Wednesday night and will do so after being among New York’s highest-rated pitching prospects. Montero will join the team from Triple-A Las Vegas. With Las Vegas, Montero was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia joined the Mets bullpen and could be a candidate to eventually close. Mejia is 4-0 with a 4.89 ERA, but the Mets like his swing-and-miss ability and think it might translate well to the bullpen, especially since right-handed hitters are batting .147 (5-for-34) against him.

--RHP Jacob DeGrom has not pitched in relief since pitching for Stetson University but the 2010 ninth-round pick will be pitching in that role after getting called up from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday. DeGrom was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts over seven starts for Las Vegas.

--3B David Wright drove in the first run for the Mets with a single that extended his hitting streak to 11 games. It also was his 900th career RBI. During his streak, Wright is hitting .392 (20-for-51).

--RHP Zack Wheeler had one of his worst starts of his career as he allowed a season-high five earned runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He threw 118 pitches but also issued a career-high six walks, something that manager Terry Collins attributed to an inconsistent release point and not being able to get a good grip on the ball.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was placed on the disabled list with a stomach virus Tuesday, retroactive to May 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what to say except we won. When you walk 10 guys and say you won, that’s pretty amazing.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after Tuesday’s 12-7 victory over the Yankees moved the Mets back to the .500 mark.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) sat out May 11-12. He went on the disabled list May 13, retroactive to May 6.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Dillon Gee

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

BULLPEN:

RHP Kyle Farnsworth (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Jennry Mejia

RHP Jacob DeGrom

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

