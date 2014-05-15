New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Whether by plan or by happenstance, the time has arrived for the New York Mets to get a look at two of their top pitching prospects -- “Super 2” deadline be darned.

Right-hander Rafael Montero made his first major league appearance Wednesday night, taking the rotation spot of right-hander Jenrry Mejia, who was bumped to the bullpen. Montero allowed three runs over six innings and took the loss as the Mets fell to the New York Yankees 4-0 at Citi Field.

Montero will be followed to the mound Thursday by another right-handed debutant, Jacob deGrom, who was promoted to the Mets on Monday with the expectation he would pitch out of the bullpen. Instead, deGrom was thrust into the rotation when right-hander Dillon Gee suffered a right lat injury while throwing a bullpen session Tuesday.

It is the first time ever starting pitchers have made their major league debut for the Mets in back-to-back games. And while the Mets may have preferred to make that bit of history on a smaller stage than the Subway Series, manager Terry Collins said Wednesday afternoon he welcomed the baptism-by-fire opportunity.

“You’re going to look at a rotation of these young kids coming up here, and you can’t have any fear -- I mean, if you’re going to pitch here, this is what it’s going to take,” Collins said. “And these young guys have shown that they have the ability and the qualities it takes to pitch at the major league level.”

If Montero, who was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings over eight starts at Triple-A Las Vegas, and deGrom, who went 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings over eight starts at Las Vegas, are as good as the Mets hope, the team will end up paying more for their services faster than it would have if it waited to promote the duo.

Generally, the “Super 2” deadline falls in mid-June, the point at which prospects can be promoted from the minor leagues without the parent club worrying about them qualifying for arbitration after their second full season in the bigs.

Coincidentally or not, the Mets waited until after the Super 2 deadline each of the last two seasons with ace right-hander Matt Harvey, who made his major league debut July 26, 2012, as well as promising right-hander Zack Wheeler, who reached the bigs June 18, 2013.

”When we brought up Harvey and Wheeler, it was really about their readiness for the big leagues,“ Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Wednesday afternoon. ”There’s no question that one always has one’s eye on years of control and major league service as well as ‘Super 2’ status.

“But in the overall scheme of things, is the player ready or not ready? And bringing up Montero and deGrom really is about are they ready or are they not ready.”

Alderson acknowledged, though, that the Super 2 deadline might have played into the Mets’ decision-making had the need for rotation stopgaps arisen a few weeks from now. It is interesting to note that right-hander Noah Syndergaard -- the Mets’ top prospect and one of the most promising young pitchers in the game -- remains at Triple-A Las Vegas, where he is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.

Alderson declined to identify a timetable for Syndergaard, partially because he doesn’t want to feed the tabloid beast (“I don’t want to create a ‘Noah Watch’”) but mostly because the last few days have taught him he will never know when he might have to deviate from the plan, whatever it may be.

”Look, who knows what will happen?“ Alderson said. ”We now have two guys in the rotation who weren’t in the rotation yesterday, and what was once tremendous depth is now getting more and more shallow in terms of resources.

“Noah’s done a nice job at Triple-A. I wouldn’t say that anything he’s done so far would exclude him (from a promotion) six weeks, two months from now. But that’s not part of the plan, if such a thing exists.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, major league debut) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will make his major league debut Thursday night when he takes the place of injured RHP Dillon Gee and starts for the Mets against the Yankees in the final game of a two-game interleague series at Citi Field. The Mets recalled deGrom from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Tuesday’s game and expected him to pitch out of the bullpen, but he moved right into the rotation when Gee suffered a strained right lat during a bullpen session Tuesday. DeGrom established himself as a prospect during his first eight starts at Las Vegas, where he was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. He is 21-11 with a 3.62 ERA in 58 appearances (all starts) since the Mets selected him out of Stetson in the ninth round of the 2010 draft.

--RHP Dillon Gee, who was scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale against the Yankees, was instead placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday (retroactive to Sunday) due to a strained right lat he suffered while throwing a bullpen session Tuesday. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he is hopeful Gee will return as soon as he is eligible. RHP Jacob deGrom will make his big league debut when he takes Gee’s rotation spot Thursday. In his most recent start against the Yankees last May 30, Gee struck out a career-high 12 and allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings in earning the win in the Mets’ 3-1 victory. That start began a 30-start stretch for Gee in which he is 13-6 with a 2.72 ERA, the fourth-best ERA (minimum 175 innings pitched) in the majors over that span.

--RHP Kyle Farnsworth was outrighted by the Mets following Wednesday’s 4-0 loss to the Yankees. The move comes as a surprise considering Farnsworth spent much of the season serving -- albeit shakily -- as the Mets’ closer, but per the terms of the contract Farnsworth signed in March, the Mets would not have to pay him the remainder of his $750,000 salary if he got released within 45 days of Opening Day. Wednesday was the 45th day of the season. Farnsworth could technically accept an assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas, but he made it clear Wednesday night he would seek a new team. He said he hopes to sign with a team that plays the Mets. Farnsworth was 0-3 with a 3.18 ERA and three saves in 19 games for New York. He notched the save in his most recent appearance Monday, when, with runners at the corners and the Mets up 9-7, 1B Lucas Duda made a diving stop to begin a game-ending, 3-6-3 double play.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud underwent concussion tests Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano accidentally hit d‘Arnaud in the head with his bat during a backswing. D‘Arnaud had a slight headache Tuesday night and still didn’t feel well during a Wednesday afternoon workout at Citi Field. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said during a television interview prior to Wednesday’s game that d‘Arnaud likely would need a few days off, which almost surely would necessitate a trip to the seven-day concussion disabled list. Manager Terry Collins said after the game that d‘Arnaud would undergo further testing Thursday. D‘Arnaud is hitting .196 with three homers and eight RBI in 102 at-bats.

--RHP Rafael Montero was recalled by the Mets from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and made his major league debut. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings as the Mets fell 4-0 to the Yankees. Montero appeared headed for a short night when he required 69 pitches to get through three innings, but he threw just 39 pitches over the final three frames. Montero, who was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts at Las Vegas, is expected to remain in the Mets’ rotation for the foreseeable future.

--RHP Bobby Parnell was shifted from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday. The move was merely a formality, as Parnell is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 8. His 40-man roster spot was needed for RHP Rafael Montero, who was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had three home runs tonight. Just in the wrong part of town.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets had three balls die on the Citi Field warning track Wednesday during a 4-0 loss to the New York Yankees.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. The Mets hope he will be able to return after the minimum DL stint.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) was hurt May 13. He underwent concussion tests May 14, and he is expected to undergo further testing May 15. He is likely to land on the seven-day disabled list.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

