New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The most dangerous job this side of drumming for Spinal Tap -- closing for the New York Mets -- is once again up for grabs.

The most recent pitcher to serve as the Mets’ closer, Kyle Farnsworth, suffered the baseball version of spontaneously self-combusting Wednesday when he was outrighted immediately after the Mets fell to the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Farnsworth had three saves in four opportunities, though he allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk in those appearances.

Farnsworth joins right-handers Bobby Parnell and Jose Valverde in the Mets’ pile of discarded closers. Parnell blew out his elbow on Opening Day and underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8. Valverde converted his first two save chances before opening the door for Farnsworth by giving up eight runs (five earned) over a three-appearance stretch from April 12-19.

The next candidate to bravely step behind the drums, err, on the mound in a save situation for the Mets? That probably will be right-hander Jenrry Mejia, who was in the rotation a week ago but would have received the ball if the Mets had a lead to protect after eight innings Thursday, when they lost the Subway Series finale to the Yankees, 1-0.

Mejia’s fastball-slider combination and struggles against batters the second and third time in a game -- in seven starts this season, he limited opposing batters to a .193 average the first time through the order before getting hit to the tune of a .311 average thereafter -- have the Mets believing he can thrive in short relief.

Mejia did pitch a scoreless ninth Thursday, which is an important first step in his path to becoming the closer. Mets manager Terry Collins said Thursday afternoon that he wouldn’t hand the closer job to Mejia -- who hadn’t pitched in relief since 2010, a year before he underwent Tommy John surgery -- until the 24-year-old proves he can handle pitching two or three days in a row.

“If we felt he was ready to go back-to-back days, possibly three days in a row, he would be the guy,” Collins said. “But he is not at that stage.”

However, whether it is Mejia or somebody else, Collins wants to put an end to the Mets’ closer woes and find a reliable ninth-inning option so that the team can try to establish some much-needed certainty in the bullpen.

“We’ve talked so much about the game today and the importance of knowing your role when you come to the ballpark, when you’re going to pitch,” Collins said. “Those guys like to walk into the ballpark knowing exactly where they fit. And right now we don’t (have that). I can’t tell them that. I don’t have those plans.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 2-2, 2.17 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-1, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to maintain his strong start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. A late comeback by the Mets spared Niese the loss in his most recent start, when he allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings Sunday in the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies. It ended a streak of four straight starts in which Niese allowed one run or none, and it marked just the third time in seven starts this season in which he has allowed more than two runs. His ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.17, which is seventh best in the National League. Niese is 3-0 with a 2.47 ERA in seven career starts against the Nationals. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Nationals last Sept. 1, when he gave up two runs on a season-high 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 6-5 loss.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday. He was injured Tuesday night, when he was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano. D‘Arnaud didn’t feel good while working out at Citi Field on Wednesday, and he underwent a battery of tests Wednesday and Thursday. He is hitting .196 with three homers and eight RBIs in 102 at-bats.

--C Juan Centeno was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, and he went 0-for-2 with a walk as the Mets fell to the Yankees 1-0. Centeno took the roster spot of C Travis d‘Arnaud, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Centeno and C Anthony Recker will split time until d‘Arnaud returns. The start Thursday was the fourth of Centeno’s big league career. He was batting .273 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 21 games at Las Vegas.

--LHP Josh Edgin was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, and he threw one-third of an inning in the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Yankees. Edgin took the roster spot of RHP Kyle Farnsworth, who was outrighted following Wednesday’s game. This is the fourth trip to the majors for Edgin, who is 2-3 with one save and a 4.14 ERA in 68 games for the Mets since 2012. He will serve as a second left-hander in the pen and lessen the workload of situational LHP Scott Rice. Edgin was 3-0 with a 4.97 ERA and two saves in 17 relief appearances at Las Vegas.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia is the choice to eventually take over as the Mets’ closer -- if he can prove up to the task of pitching in two or three straight games. Mets manager Terry Collins said prior to Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Yankees that Mejia would get the call if a save opportunity presented itself and that he would like to anoint him the primary closer once Mejia shows he can handle pitching on consecutive days. Mejia, who was moved to the bullpen last week, has not pitched in back-to-back games since the last time he was a reliever in 2010. Mejia did pitch the ninth inning Thursday -- which is common for closers whose teams are losing at home -- and he allowed two hits while striking out a batter in a scoreless frame.

--RHP Jacob deGrom had a very impressive big league debut Thursday night, when he took the hard-luck loss as the Mets fell to the Yankees 1-0. DeGrom allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. He retired 11 in a row between the third and seventh. DeGrom also singled in his first at-bat to snap a season-opening 0-for-64 drought at the plate by Mets pitchers. DeGrom, who moved into the rotation when RHP Dillon Gee suffered a right lat strain, was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jacob tonight kept us right there, gave us really a legitimate shot, and we couldn’t get much going.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Jacob deGrom, who took a tough-luck loss Thursday in his major league debut, falling 1-0 to the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. The Mets hope he will be able to return after the minimum DL stint.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob DeGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Jennry Mejia

LHP Josh Edgin

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu