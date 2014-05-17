New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It has been an eventful week for Josh Edgin, a lefty reliever for the Mets.

Edgin began the season with Triple-A Las Vegas but was on paternity leave at his home in South Carolina on Tuesday for the birth of his second child, a girl named Tenley. He and his wife, Cari Ellen, live in New Zion, S.C.

Soon after the birth, Edgin got a call informing him that he had been promoted to the Mets. He got a flight from Florence, S.C., on Wednesday morning then retired one batter on Thursday as the Mets lost, 1-0, to the visiting Yankees.

“A pretty eventful week,” said Edgin, standing by his locker in the Mets’ clubhouse at Nationals Park on Friday.

Edgin was drafted in the 30th round out of Division II Francis Marion by the Mets in 2010 and he made his big league debut two years later, as he pitched in 34 games out of the bullpen for New York.

He also pitched in 34 games for the Mets last year, when he was 1-1 with an ERA of 3.77 with his first career save.

Edgin was sent to Las Vegas on March 10 during spring training. He was 3-0 with two saves and an ERA of 4.97 in 17 games for the top farm team of New York before he was promoted. Edgin had not allowed a run in last eight outings for Las Vegas.

“It’s dry and hot” in Las Vegas, he said. “But that’s not excuse” for his high ERA. He came in in the last of the eighth on Friday and retired three batters on just eight pitches as the Mets lost, 5-2, to the Nationals.

Edgin grew up in central Pennsyvlania, in Three Springs, about one hour from Chambersburg, Pa. He began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Francis Marion. His parents are expected to attend Saturday’s game in Washington.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-5, 5.84 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-3, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will get the start on Saturday against the Nationals. He has never pitched at Nationals Park and he may want to avoid Washington right fielder Jayson Werth, who is 3-for-3 in his career against Colon.

--LHP Jonathan Niese got the start on Friday against the Nationals. He had gone 11 games in a row without allowing more than three runs but he got off to a rocky start in the first as Denard Span led off with a single and then Anthony Rendon reached on an error by third baseman David Wright. Jayson Werth then followed with a sharp single to left to score Span and Wilson Ramos followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. The Nationals scored three in the third and Niese was pulled after four innings -- his shortest outing of the year -- and was tagged with the loss as he allowed five runs, three earned. “He really did limit the damage” in the first inning, said manager Terry Collins.

--LHP Josh Edgin was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and arrived in New York in time to retire on batter in the game against the Yankees on Thursday. He was the third player since Monday to join the team from Las Vegas, along with RHPs Rafael Montero and Jacob deGrom, who allowed just one run in seven innings on Thursday against the Yankees in his Major League debut. Edgin retired all three batters he faced Friday and six of his eight pitches were strikes.

--OF Juan Lagares is healthy but was not in the starting lineup again Friday for manager Terry Collins. “There is nothing I can do,” he said before Friday’s game. “Just wait for my opportunity to come. I do my work and my routine and be ready. You have to be ready.” He entered Friday with an average of .296 in 98 at bats but was 5-for-27 in his last eight games. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was a home run when he hit it. I thought he hit it better than that.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on 2B Daniel Murphy’s fly ball to end a 5-2 loss to the Nationals on Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. The Mets hope he will be able to return after the minimum DL stint.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob DeGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Jennry Mejia

LHP Josh Edgin

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu

