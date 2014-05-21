New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The slim chance the New York Mets would upgrade at shortstop with a splashy free-agent signing vanished Tuesday afternoon, when Stephen Drew signed with the Boston Red Sox.

Drew, of course, manned shortstop for the Red Sox during their run to the World Series title last year before he became a free agent and remained unsigned well beyond Opening Day because he turned down the Red Sox’s qualifying offer and was thus tied to draft pick compensation.

Drew was a popular choice among Mets fans as an obvious improvement at shortstop, where Ruben Tejada, Wilmer Flores and Omar Quintanilla have combined to hit just .203 with 13 RBIs through Tuesday’s 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Mets general manager Sandy Alderson made it clear Tuesday that he was never interested in meeting Drew’s asking price. Drew signed a one-year deal worth $10.2 million, which, prorated over the course of a full season, would work out to about the $14.1 million that Drew walked away from last fall.

“I don’t think I ever said we didn’t have interest in Drew,” Alderson said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Under all the circumstances, (they) decided not to pursue it.”

Now the Mets must make do with a combination of Tejada, who hit .289 as a 22-year-old in 2012 but has hit just .196 since, and Flores, a natural corner infielder who likely won’t last long-term at shortstop.

The Mets recalled Flores from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 9 -- two days after they designated Quintanilla for assignment -- and named him their new starting shortstop, but he played just two games before he got the flu. Tejada started in Flores’ place on May 11, when he reached base four times in six plate appearances and collected the walk-off RBI in the 11th inning of a 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Tejada then started six of the Mets’ next seven games, a stretch in which he hit just .143 (3-for-21). Flores earned the start on Tuesday, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk, but manager Terry Collins indicated a timeshare was the likely short-term solution.

That, in turn, left Collins in the awkward position of acknowledging a young player such as Flores needs to play every day to determine if he’s a viable regular while also bestowing praise on Tejada by saying he could still be the player he was in 2012.

Of course, with Drew off the market, what choice did he have?

“The Red Sox, nobody knew him better than they did, so I‘m sure they made the decision they thought was best for them,” Collins said. “And we’re sitting here right now trying to make sure that we keep our guys as sharp as we can so we get the most out of them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 3-2, 3.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-1, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to build off an impressive major league debut when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. He was a hard-luck loser last Thursday against the Yankees, when he allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in the Mets’ 1-0 loss. Despite taking the loss, deGrom shined in all facets of the game Thursday, when he retired 11 in a row between the third and seventh innings, started two double plays and even recorded the first hit of the season by a Mets pitcher. Prior to his promotion to the Mets on May 12, deGrom was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) will not return from the seven-day disabled list when first eligible on Wednesday. d‘Arnaud, who suffered the concussion when he was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano on May 13, still feels symptoms when he exercises and has not yet been cleared to take the post-concussion test. d‘Arnaud is hitting .196 with three homers and eight RBIs.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (virus) was taken off his rehab assignment after developing an abscess and will not come off the 15-day disabled list when first eligible on Wednesday. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Germen’s flu-like symptoms remain. Germen, who threw a scoreless inning for Class A St. Lucie last Friday, has a 3.57 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings for the Mets. He has not pitched in the majors since May 5.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) wants to pitch in a rehab game before returning to the rotation, according to Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, and thus will almost certainly remain on the disabled list beyond May 26, the first day he is eligible to return. Gee is scheduled to throw on flat ground on Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on the disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11. He is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts.

--CF Juan Lagares missed the Mets’ 9-4 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday after traveling back to his native Dominican Republic following a death in his family. The Mets expect Lagares to return Wednesday and played with a 24-man roster on Tuesday because placing Lagares on the bereavement list would cause him to miss a minimum of three days. Lagares is hitting .302 with two homers and 15 RBIs this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought actually if we stayed within a couple of runs we had a fighting chance. That’s why I used a lot of pitchers.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after Tuesday’s loss to the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He was still feeling symptoms while working out as of May 20.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He wants to make a rehab start before returning to the Mets, which means he will not be able to return to the Mets when first eligible May 26.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He told SI.com in a story posted May 20 that he hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob DeGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Jennry Mejia

LHP Josh Edgin

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu