New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Statistically speaking, David Wright’s struggles with runners on base lessened Wednesday night, when the third baseman singled and doubled with runners on in the third and seventh.

Realistically, though, Wright’s struggles in so-called clutch situations were magnified when he struck out for the final out in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers at Citi Field.

Wright has gone seven games without an RBI, a stretch in which he’s collected three hits in 11 at-bats with runners on base. He was just 1-for-9 with nine stranded before Tuesday, when he singled center fielder Juan Lagares to second base with two outs in the third and doubled second baseman Daniel Murphy to third with two outs in the seventh.

Manager Terry Collins said Wright’s problem is two-pronged, albeit simple: (1) He is being pitched to carefully with runners on base because he is the Mets’ best hitter and (2) he is growing increasingly frustrated by it.

“It’s really tough to let the other team’s star beat you,” Collins said. “That was told to me a long, long time ago by one of the great managers in baseball, who said, ‘It’s always easy to explain when the game’s over that someone else beat you but not the best hitter in the lineup.'”

Dodgers right-hander Josh Beckett embodied that philosophy Tuesday night. The Mets were down 5-1 with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning when Wright stepped to the plate and worked the count full against Beckett, who surprised Wright by throwing three straight curveballs. Wright fouled off the first two before grounding out to third on the final one.

“He just never gave in,” Wright said. “That’s stubborn. That’s knowing how to pitch.”

While Wright is the easy target for blame as the Mets’ captain and highest-paid player, the truth is he is far from the only one responsible for the Mets’ offensive struggles. The Mets didn’t score in either the third or seventh innings on Wednesday, when right fielder Curtis Granderson struck out to leave the bases loaded and left fielder Chris Young grounded out with two runners on, respectively.

”There’s a couple other guys you’ve got to turn to once in a while,“ Collins said before the game, when he wasn’t referring to any player in particular. ”That’s why I told David before: Be a good hitter. Just be a good hitter.

“And he is a good hitter. But it’s like he said the other day: There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to be frustrated once in a while. It comes with being in the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-25

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 7-1, 2.03 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 2-3, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win for the first time this month when he takes the mound Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Niese took the loss in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed a season-high five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over a season-low four innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals 5-2. It was just the second time in eight starts this season that Niese has not completed at least six innings. Niese is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three May starts. In four career starts against the Dodgers, Niese is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Dodgers on April 23, 2013, when he allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings before departing with a bruised Achilles in the Mets’ 7-2 loss.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) felt much better Wednesday, according to manager Terry Collins, and passed impact tests and physical challenges administered by the Mets. Collins said d‘Arnaud is scheduled to see a doctor Thursday to determine the next step in his rehab. D‘Arnaud was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano on May 13 and was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 15. He is hitting .196 this year with three homers and eight RBIs.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) was scheduled to throw on flat ground Wednesday, his first throwing activity since he was placed on the disabled list on May 14 (retroactive to May 11). Gee is eligible to come off the disabled list next Monday but will require a rehab start before returning to the Mets. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this year.

--CF Juan Lagares returned to the Mets on Wednesday and went 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored as the Mets’ leadoff hitter in a 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. Lagares missed Tuesday’s game due to a death in the family in his native Dominican Republic. He is hitting .315 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 111 at-bats this season.

--RHP Jacob deGrom took a hard-luck loss for the second time in as many big-league starts Wednesday, when he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets fell to the Dodgers 4-3. DeGrom is the ninth pitcher since 1962 -- the year the Mets began play -- to open his career 0-2 despite throwing two quality starts (six innings with three earned runs or less). DeGrom, who has a 2.77 ERA through two starts, is scheduled to face Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a couple other guys you’ve got to turn to once in a while. That’s why I told David before: Be a good hitter. Just be a good hitter. And he is a good hitter. But it’s like he said the other day: There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to be frustrated once in a while. It comes with being in the game.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on 3B David Wright’s recent RBI drought.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He was still feeling symptoms while working out as of May 20 but felt better May 21, when he passed impact tests and physical challenges administered by the Mets. D‘Arnaud is scheduled to see a doctor May 22 to determine the next step in his rehab.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He wants to make a rehab start before returning to the Mets, which means he will not be able to return to the Mets when first eligible May 26.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He told SI.com in a story posted May 20 that he hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob DeGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

RHP Jennry Mejia

LHP Josh Edgin

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu