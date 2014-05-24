New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In a desperate attempt to inject some life into the Mets’ anemic offense, manager Terry Collins gave hot-hitting rookie infielder Eric Campbell his first career start in left field Thursday night.

But it was on defense where Campbell helped the most: He preserved a one-run lead by making a sliding catch of a liner by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez and then doubled up right fielder Yasiel Puig at second base in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-3 win at Citi Field.

“As it always goes, you put a guy in for his offense and his defense saves the game,” Collins said. “That’s always a sign that you were supposed to win that one.”

Judging by Collins’ comments Thursday night, he might just use Campbell’s adaptability in left field as an excuse to play him all over the diamond.

“This kid’s an athlete and he has worked so hard to become the kind of player that he is,” Collins said. “I‘m going to tell you: I‘m going to play this guy in the middle of the infield one of these days, too.”

How about behind the plate? Collins said Campbell -- aware the Mets were short a catcher while starter Travis d‘Arnaud was being evaluated for a concussion last week -- recently received a catching tutorial from bench coach Bob Geren, who is a former big league catcher.

As versatile as Campbell is in the field -- as a minor-leaguer, he played everywhere except catcher and center field -- he finally made it to the bigs as a 27-year-old because of his bat. Campbell was hitting .355 with 18 extra-base hits in 141 at-bats at Triple-A Las Vegas.

“I like coming to the park and moving around a little bit,” Campbell said. “Playing in the same position ... I knew that wouldn’t be my way here a few years ago. I knew I would have to get better at a lot of positions. And that’s what I’ve done.”

Campbell hasn’t slowed down much with the Mets, for whom he is hitting .368 with one homer, two doubles and six RBIs in 19 at-bats. He was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if Campbell’s hot start is sustainable, but with the Mets struggling on offense -- Thursday marked just the 17th time the Mets have scored five runs or more -- Collins figures it can’t hurt to see what Campbell can do with more playing time.

“This guy’s just swinging really good,” Collins said before the game Thursday. “I‘m just kind of taking a shot in the dark.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 2-2, 4.02 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-4, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he pitches Saturday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- the last team he beat -- in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Wheeler took the loss in his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks and five strikeouts over six innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 6-3. Wheeler earned his lone win of the season thus far on April 14, when he limited the Diamondbacks to two runs over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-3 victory in Arizona. Since then, he is 0-2 with a 4.45 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 31/21 over 32 1/3 innings. The six-start winless stretch is by far the longest of Wheeler’s brief big league career. Wheeler is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

--RF Curtis Granderson continued his May warmup Thursday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Granderson is hitting .310 with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBIs in May after hitting .136 with five extra-base hits and seven RBIs in 88 at-bats through April 30.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia took a big step toward cementing his role as the Mets’ closer Thursday night, when he pitched in a second straight game and recorded his second save with a perfect ninth inning in the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Mejia, who opened the season in the rotation, had not thrown on back-to-back days since June 5-6, 2010. Manager Terry Collins said last week he couldn’t anoint Mejia as the closer until he successfully pitched on consecutive days. Mejia has thrown 5 1/3 shutout innings and struck out six while walking none in five relief appearances this year.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) took another step in his rehab Thursday, when he ran and threw on the field before swinging in the indoor cages prior to the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud could take batting practice on the field Friday as long as he reports no problems with Thursday’s activities. D‘Arnaud was injured May 13, when he was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano. He was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on May 15.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) threw on flat ground Thursday and is scheduled to throw off a mound Friday for the first time since he went on the disabled list May 14 (retroactive to May 11). If he has no problems Friday, Gee may be cleared to make a rehab start on Sunday or Monday. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As it always goes, you put a guy in for his offense and his defense saves the game. That’s always a sign that you were supposed to win that one.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on the double play turned by hot-hitting rookie LF Eric Campbell on Thursday in the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He was still feeling symptoms while working out as of May 20 but felt better May 21, when he passed impact tests and physical challenges administered by the Mets. He resumed baseball activities May 22 and could take batting practice May 23.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He threw off flat ground on May 22 and was scheduled to throw off a mound on May 23. He may make a rehab start on May 25 or May 26.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He threw from 120 feet on May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He told SI.com in a story posted May 20 that he hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He will throw on flat ground during the week, likely May 8. In two or three weeks, the Mets may open him up to throwing off a mound.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

