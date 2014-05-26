New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The weekend began with New York Mets manager Terry Collins wondering when he would give right-hander Jenrry Mejia the final test -- pitching on three consecutive days -- in his audition for the Mets’ vacant closer’s job.

On Sunday, though, Mejia took and passed an arguably bigger test by pitching in both ends of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mejia took the loss in the first game, when he gave up an unearned run in the ninth inning. Four hours later, he took the mound with a two-run lead in the ninth inning of the nightcap and worked around a two-out hit to earn his third save as the Mets salvaged a split of the twin bill with a 4-2 win.

After throwing 21 pitches in the opener, Mejia told pitching coach Dan Warthen early in the second game that he would be available if a save situation arose.

“He’s the one who wanted to go out and pitch,” Collins said.

Pitching twice in a day was a major hurdle to clear for Mejia, who was initially hesitant to move from the rotation -- where he 3-0 with a 5.06 ERA in seven starts this season -- because he believed pitching in relief in 2010 led to the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2011.

However, Mejia is thriving since the shift. He has allowed just the unearned run in 7 1/3 innings over seven relief appearances, during which he has surrendered seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.

“I think (pitching twice Sunday) says a lot that he’s healthier (and) that he’s starting to realize that he can bounce back, that he can do more than what he first thought,” Collins said.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-1, 4.26 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-2, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to earn his first big league win when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. DeGrom pitched well in his first two starts but took two hard-luck losses. Last Wednesday, he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets fell to the Dodgers 4-3. DeGrom is only the ninth pitcher since 1962 (the year the Mets debuted) to start his career 0-2 despite making two consecutive quality starts. He will be facing the Pirates for the first time.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) began a rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, when he went 1-for-3 with the decisive two-run homer in a 3-1 win. Manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud, who hasn’t played since May 13, would be re-evaluated after playing again for Binghamton on Tuesday. D‘Arnaud is batting .196 with three homers and eight RBIs in 31 major league games this season.

--3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday, when he went 2-for-3 in the first game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks before going 1-for-4 in the nightcap. Wright is hitting .444 (16-of-36) during the streak and has lifted his overall average from .282 to .311. He has 36 hits in May, the second-best total in the National League.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka fared well in his first start of the season Sunday. He earned the win after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Matsuzaka gave up both runs in the second inning before retiring 15 of the final 19 batters he faced. He also delivered an RBI single to bring home the Mets’ first run in the bottom of the second. Matsuzaka is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA and one save in 15 appearances this season.

--C Anthony Recker collected a career-high four hits and scored the eventual winning run in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday. Recker entered the game with just six hits in 35 at-bats this month. The four-hit effort raised Recker’s overall average from .194 to .242.

--LF Eric Young didn’t have a birthday to remember Sunday, when the Mets revealed after a doubleheader split with the Arizona Diamondbacks that Young likely would be placed on the disabled list on Monday. Manager Terry Collins said Young injured his right hamstring stealing a base in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game. Young, who turned 29 Sunday, ranks third in the National League with 17 stolen bases, but he has just three hits in his past 29 at-bats.

--RHP Vic Black was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday morning, and he served as the Mets’ 26th man during Sunday’s doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He did not pitch in either game. Following the second game, he was optioned back to Las Vegas, where he is 0-1 with seven saves and a 1.45 ERA in 17 games.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session on Sunday. It was the second setback in three days for Gee, who had to cancel plans to throw off a mound Friday. Gee, who was placed on the disabled retroactive to May 11, originally hoped to make a rehab start early this week, but his timetable has now been pushed back indefinitely. He is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We realize we’re not hitting, we’re not scoring runs and we’re not driving in runs. When you can win a game and you get a big hit -- Ruben (Tejada) got a tremendously big hit for us -- it’s a lift. Anytime it’s a lift.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after Tejada’s pinch single helped the Mets earn a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks for a split of Sunday’s doubleheader.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Eric Young (sore right hamstring) is expected to be placed on the disabled list May 26. Young was injured while stealing a base May 24.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on May 25.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jose Valverde

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

LHP Josh Edgin

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Chris Young

OF Bobby Abreu