New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- With his preseason goal of 90 wins all but unattainable on Memorial Day, New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson made a pair of seemingly cosmetic moves to try and shake up his sinking club Monday afternoon.

The Mets released right-handed pitcher Jose Valverde and fired hitting coach Dave Hudgens immediately after the team’s 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.

Valverde, a symbol of the Mets’ unsuccessful attempts to build a piecemeal back of the bullpen, came on to protect a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning but was torched for four runs in just two-thirds of an inning before he was booed off the mound.

He is the second reliever this season to go from closing for the Mets to the street in a matter of weeks. The Mets dumped right-hander Kyle Farnsworth 12 days earlier.

Hudgens took the fall for an increasingly inept lineup that, outside of second baseman Daniel Murphy and third baseman David Wright, is filled with either unproven players or veterans who have been flummoxed by the unfriendly confines of Citi Field.

The Mets, who scored four runs or fewer Monday for the 33rd time in 50 games, entered Monday 15th in the 16-team National League with a .352 slugging percentage.

“We’ve had issues, home and road, over the last several years,” Alderson said at a postgame press conference. “Not just this season.”

The dismissals seemed to shake up -- if not outright anger -- Mets manager Terry Collins as well as his players.

“We just released one of the best professionals I’ve ever been around in Jose Valverde,” Collins said. “(Stuff) happens. You deal with it. And if you can‘t, you don’t belong in the game.”

Wright added, “When you struggle the way we’ve struggled offensively, a finger, obviously, gets pointed. A lot of times that finger gets pointed unfairly.”

However, there’s not much the Mets -- who fell to 22-28 and are likely bound for their sixth consecutive losing season -- can do except find lower-level scapegoats for their continuing woes.

The cash-poor Wilpon family isn’t going to sell the Mets anytime soon, and Alderson is unlikely to go anywhere, despite his offseason moves that aren’t paying off. Alderson used the Mets’ limited resources last winter to sign outfielders Curtis Granderson and Chris Young, who are hitting a combined .208 with 104 strikeouts in 279 at-bats, as well as then-40-year-old right-handed pitcher Bartolo Colon, who is 3-5 with a 5.34 ERA in nine starts.

While Collins’ bullpen and lineup machinations are coming under increasing criticism, there is a sense he is only doing what he can with what he has. In addition, he is just beginning the first year of a two-year contract extension he signed following last season.

Alderson said the firing of Hudgens should not be construed as a sign that Collins’ seat is growing warm.

“I think this is in response to a specific situation,” Alderson said.

One that is not likely to be repaired anytime soon, no matter what the Mets did Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-4, 4.37 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-3, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win his second consecutive start when he takes the mound Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Niese earned his first win of May in his most recent outing, when he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings Thursday as the Mets beat the Dodgers 5-3. It was the ninth time in as many starts this year Niese has allowed three earned runs or fewer. However, his ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.70 over his last three starts, a stretch in which Niese gave up 11 runs (nine earned) over 17 innings. Niese is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Pirates on May 11, 2013, when he gave up a season-high eight earned runs over 4 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 11-2.

--LF Eric Young Jr. (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. Young said Monday he was battling discomfort in the hamstring and felt a pull while stealing second base Saturday night. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Tuesday. Young ranked entered Monday ranked third in the National League in stolen bases with 17 but had just three hits in his last 29 at-bats, a slump that cost him his starting job.

--OF Matt den Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. He takes the roster spot of LF Eric Young Jr., who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Den Dekker -- who becomes the third Mets player whose last name begins with a lower case d -- was hitting .269 with four homers and 26 RBIs at Las Vegas. He batted .207 with one homer, six RBIs and four stolen bases in 27 games for the Mets last season.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas with what the Mets called a mild flexor pronator strain in his right elbow. He will be examined in New York this week by Mets doctors. Syndergaard, who began the season as one of the top 20 prospects in baseball, is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings over 10 starts for Las Vegas.

--RHP Jose Valverde was released by the Mets on Monday, minutes after was lit up for four runs in just two-thirds of an inning to take the defeat in New York’s 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The poor outing raised Valverde’s ERA to 5.66 in 21 appearances. Valverde became the Mets’ closer after RHP Bobby Parnell suffered a season-ending injury on Opening Day, and he converted his first two save chances before giving up eight runs (five earned) over a three-game stretch from April 12-19 that cost him the ninth-inning job.

--RHP Vic Black was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday following the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Black takes the roster spot of RHP Jose Valverde, who was released in a corresponding move. Black spent Sunday with the Mets as their 26th man for a doubleheader but didn’t appear in either game and was optioned back to Las Vegas following the second game. He was 0-1 with seven saves and a 1.45 ERA in 17 games for Las Vegas.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) went 0-for-4 Monday in his second rehab game for Double-A Binghamton. D‘Arnaud served as the designated hitter Monday, and he is scheduled to catch Tuesday. If he comes out of that with no complications, he might be activated Wednesday. He has been out since May 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Stuff) happens. You deal with it. And if you can‘t, you don’t belong in the game.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after general manager Sandy Alderson announced that the Mets released RHP Jose Valverde and fired hitting coach Dave Hudgens on Sunday following the team’s 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam May 27.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on May 25. He might be activated May 28.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker