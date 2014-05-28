New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Lamar Johnson said he didn’t know about the Mets’ home and away batting splits on Tuesday afternoon. But Johnson, who was named the Mets’ hitting coach after the club fired Dave Hudgens on Monday afternoon, unwittingly provided a glimpse into the task ahead of him when he was asked what a hitting coach’s job entails at the major league level.

“What a hitting coach tries to do is get his guys ready to play that game that night, both mentally and physically,” Johnson said before the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. “That’s your biggest challenge right there.”

Especially at Citi Field, which has been an increasingly horrific venue for the offensively challenged Mets. Entering Tuesday, the Mets were averaging just 3.07 runs and batting .222 with a .299 on-base percentage in 28 home games.

On the road, the Mets are averaging 4.95 runs per game -- figures inflated by six games at hitter-happy Coors Field and Yankee Stadium -- and hitting .255 with a .322 on-base percentage. The latter two figures are slightly above the major league average (.251 and .317, respectively).

Since the start of the 2011 season, the Mets have scored 1,213 runs on the road and just 969 at home.

Hudgens told Newsday on Saturday -- two days before he was fired -- that Citi Field had gotten into the heads of the Mets’ hitters.

“It gets to be more of a mental thing than it actually is physical,” Hudgens told the newspaper. “Because the swings get longer, you try to do a little bit more. It’s more about us than it is anything else.”

With a cash-strapped ownership and the most promising everyday prospects in Class A or below, there’s not much the Mets can do to upgrade the big league roster with players unfazed by Citi Field. For now, they have to hope that a fresh set of eyes and a new voice will do the trick.

“I try to observe them,” Johnson said. “And then if I see something, I‘m the type of guy that I’ll let them know what I see and we’ll go from there. Basically, I‘m observing a lot of things right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 1-6, 3.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 3-5, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run for Double-A Binghamton before his third and likely final rehab game was suspended due to rain on Tuesday night. D‘Arnaud was scheduled to return to Queens after the game and general manager Sandy Alderson said d‘Arnaud will be activated Wednesday as long as he reports no issues from Tuesday night. D‘Arnaud was injured May 13 when he was hit in the head by the backswing from Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard got some good news Tuesday, when an MRI on his right elbow came back clean. Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday (retroactive to May 22) with what the Mets called a “mild” flexor pronator strain. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said team doctors prescribed some shoulder stretching exercises for Syndergaard, who is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings over 10 starts at Las Vegas.

--RHP Vic Black made his 2014 debut a memorable one Tuesday, when he earned the win by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings in New York’s 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Black, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after the Mets released RHP Jose Valverde following Monday’s 5-3 loss, took a 4 a.m. flight Tuesday morning from El Paso, Texas -- where Las Vegas was playing -- to join the Mets in New York. Black is 4-0 with a 3.14 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Mets, who acquired him from Pittsburgh last Aug. 27.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia earned the first multi-inning save of his career Tuesday night, when he recorded the final six outs of the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mejia allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one but left a runner at third in the eighth and stranded two runners in the ninth. He has recorded four saves and allowed only an unearned run in 9 1/3 innings over 10 appearances since moving to the bullpen on May 12.

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his second straight start Wednesday when he takes the mound against Pittsburgh at Citi Field. Colon’s start last Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks was rained out after four innings. On May 17, he earned the win after allowing two runs over eight innings as the Mets beat Washington 5-2. It was the first win of the month for Colon, who was 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his first three May starts. Colon is 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates. It is the lowest ERA he’s recorded against any major league team. He beat the Pirates on July 8 while pitching for Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just said, ‘What the heck? We know he can go two innings. Let’s see if we can get through it.'” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Jenrry Mejia getting the first multi-inning save of his career Tuesday night, when he recorded the final six outs of the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam May 27.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on May 25. He is scheduled to be activated May 28.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker