New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A team that hasn’t had a closer for most of this season might now suddenly have two -- or three.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia cemented his spot as the New York Mets’ top set-up man Wednesday, when he earned the save by throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings to close out a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.

“We’ve reached a point where he’s got to be in the back end (of the bullpen), he’s got to be a late game guy,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Familia, who allowed three runs and struck out 14 in 14 2/3 innings this month. “Plus stuff, throwing strikes. So we’ve got to keep him in that role.”

It was the second straight multi-inning save for the Mets. Right-hander Jenrry Mejia, who became the Mets’ unofficial closer since being moved from the rotation May 12, was unavailable Wednesday after locking down Tuesday’s 4-2 win with two shutout frames.

Collins indicated Wednesday that Familia would be his first choice the next time Mejia -- who hasn’t allowed an earned run in 9 1/3 relief innings this month -- is unavailable.

“Certainly, the way our situation (is), with where Jenrry is at, where we’re trying to milk him into this a little bit, I think you have to consider (Jeurys) as another option for you,” Collins said.

Soon enough, Collins might have another option to call upon -- right-hander Vic Black, who earned the win in his 2014 debut on Tuesday by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings ahead of Mejia.

The three youngsters -- Familia and Mejia were born one day apart in October 1989 while Black turned 26 last week -- have combined to produce a 2.04 ERA in 35 1/3 relief innings this year, including a microscopic 1.07 ERA in 25 1/3 innings out of the bullpen this month.

That Black -- who was expected to be the Mets’ eighth-inning man this year before he battled control problems in spring training -- is the third option at closer speaks to the sudden depth the Mets have found after cycling through retread right-handers Jose Valverde and Kyle Farnsworth following right-hander Bobby Parnell’s season-ending injury.

“(Black) comes up and starts using his stuff, starts pounding that strike zone, he’s got to be in the mix as a guy (who) hey, somebody needs a day off, you’ve got some options down there,” Collins said.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-5, 4.63 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 1-0, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to snap a seven-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the first game of a rare five-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler, who will be pitching a day before his 24th birthday, took the loss in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2. He is 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA since his lone win of the season on April 14. Wheeler is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies. He took the defeat the last time he opposed the Phillies last April 26, when Wheeler gave up two runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) was scheduled to head to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Wednesday to begin rehabbing his injury. Gee was placed on the disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11, and hoped to return when first eligible, but he acknowledged Tuesday night that he pushed himself too hard trying to come back. He planned to throw a bullpen session on Sunday but made just two throws on flat ground due to discomfort. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this season.

--LF Eric Young (right hamstring) was scheduled to head to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Wednesday to begin rehabbing his injury. Young was placed on the disabled list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, after he was hurt stealing a base during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Young entered Wednesday third in the National League with 17 stolen bases but had just three hits in his last 29 at-bats before he got hurt as his average dropped to .220.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) rejoined the Mets on Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to the opening game of the Mets’ five-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. D‘Arnaud, who completed a three-game rehab stint with the Mets’ Double-A affiliate on Tuesday night, hasn’t played for the Mets since he was injured on May 13.

--C Juan Centeno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon following the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Centeno’s exit makes room for C Travis d‘Arnaud, who is expected to be activated off the 7-day disabled list prior to Thursday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Centeno started for the Mets on Wednesday and went 0-for-3. He hit .238 in 21 at-bats since being recalled from Las Vegas to replace d‘Arnaud on May 15.

--RHP Bartolo Colon had a memorable afternoon Wednesday, when he tossed 7 1/3 shutout innings and recorded the 2,000th strikeout of his career as he earned the win in the Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Colon, who allowed five hits and one intentional walk, struck out nine and reached the milestone 2,000 mark by whiffing Pirates 1B Ike Davis in the sixth inning. Colon also threw 121 pitches, his most since a 128-pitch effort for the Angels in 2004. With the win, Colon improved his record to 4-5 and lowered his ERA to 4.73.

--RHP Jeurys Familia earned his first save of the season -- and recorded his first career hit -- Wednesday afternoon, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to close out the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Familia inherited a two-on, one-out jam with the Mets up 3-0 in the eighth but got Pirates 1B Ike Davis to hit into a double lay on his first pitch. The Mets added two runs in the ninth, when Familia batted for himself and singled up the middle in his second plate appearance as a big leaguer. Familia has allowed just three runs in 14 1/3 innings this season and is 1-2 overall with a 2.92 ERA in 24 games this season.

--OF Brandon Nimmo, the Mets’ top position player prospect, suffered a sprained left ankle while playing for Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday night. Nimmo, whom the Mets selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, is hitting .340 with four homers, 23 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 51 games at St. Lucie.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nice to win a series. To win a series at home, two in a row, hopefully that kind of springboards us into this road trip.” -- Mets 3B David Wright, after a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on May 25. He is scheduled to be activated May 29.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Travis d‘Arnaud

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker