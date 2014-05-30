New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- For New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler, the slider is the thing. If he can control that pitch, it becomes a devastating complement to his crackling fastball.

Then he becomes, in turn, the pitcher everyone expected him to be when he arrived in the major leagues last season.

The slider was working for him Thursday night, when he went 6 1/3 innings to beat the Phillies 4-1 and break a personal three-game losing streak. Wheeler (2-5) allowed four hits and one run -- that coming on Marlon Byrd’s seventh-inning homer -- while striking out nine. And for just the second time in 11 starts, he didn’t walk a batter.

That can be traced back to his command, particularly of his slider. Five of his strikeouts came on that pitch.

“We’ve been working on it a lot, throwing it a lot in the bullpen, and I just had a really good feel for it,” he said.

That, and everything else.

“Everything just felt comfortable, coming out of my hand,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing with me.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Rafael Montero 0-2, 4.96) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 3-4, 3.51)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Montero, Friday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision against Arizona in his last start, despite pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits. He struck out 10 and walked three. He has never faced Philadelphia.

--RHP Zack Wheeler went 6 1/3 innings to beat Philadelphia on Thursday night, breaking a personal three-game losing streak. Wheeler (2-5) allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine. He did not walk a batter. He also contributed his first major league hit, a fifth-inning single off Philadelphia starter David Buchanan. Wheeler was 0-for-24 before that.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud was activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to the opening game of the Mets’ five-game series against the Phillies on Thursday night. D‘Arnaud hasn’t played for the Mets since he was injured on May 13.

--LF Chris Young went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Phillies. It was the fourth homer of the year for the .205-hitting Young, who has driven in 29 runs.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia earned his fifth save by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday against Philadelphia, retiring the heart of the Phillies order -- shortstop Jimmy Rollins, second baseman Chase Utley and first baseman Ryan Howard. Mejia is 4-1 with a 3.97 ERA to date, and has fanned 50 in 47 2/3 innings of work.

--2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-5 Thursday against the Phillies and saw his hitting streak halted at six games. Murphy is hitting .307 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can actually smile after a start now.” -- RHP Zack Wheeler, who broke a personal three-game losing streak with Thursday’s win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on May 25. He was activated May 29.

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Travis d‘Arnaud

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker

