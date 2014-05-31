New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Mets’ series against the Philadelphia Phillies has thus far been a good-news, bad-news kind of thing for Mets outfielder Chris Young.

Young, signed as a free agent in the offseason, hit a two-run homer in New York’s 4-1 victory on Thursday, and said afterward it was “probably the best” he has felt to date.

That was not the case Friday, when he dropped Marlon Byrd’s fly to right field in the 14th inning, setting up the winning run in the Phillies’ 6-5 victory.

“It was just a flub-up by me,” he said. “I saw it dead, coming down. I just dropped it. I can’t explain how it happened, but it cost us the game.”

One step forward, one step back.

“I feel terrible for anybody who drops a ball and costs his team,” manager Terry Collins said. “He caught up to it. He just dropped it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom 0-2, 1.83 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick 1-5, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom, Saturday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision against Pittsburgh in his last start, going 6 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing five hits. He struck out four and walked five. He has never faced Philadelphia.

--RHP Rafael Montero, making his fifth major league start, lasted just 3 2/3 innings Friday night against Philadelphia, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits en route to a no-decision. He didn’t strike anyone out, and he walked two.

--RF Bobby Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs Friday night against the Phillies, his former club. Abreu, hitting .304 in 28 games this season, also stole a base, the 400th steal of his career. He is one of five active major leaguers with 400 steals, joining Ichiro Suzuki (475), Carl Crawford (456), Jose Reyes (436) and Jimmy Rollins (432).

--LF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-3 Friday against Philadelphia and is now hitless in his last 19 at-bats. Granderson is hitting .199 this season, with six homers and 23 RBIs.

--2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 Friday against the Phillies, and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Murphy is hitting .301 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel terrible for anybody who drops a ball and costs his team. He caught up to it. He just dropped it.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on OF Chris Young after a loss to the Phillies on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on May 25. He was activated May 29.

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Travis d‘Arnaud

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker