New York Mets - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- A lot of extra baseball has been played in the past three days.

With 12 innings of free baseball during this road trip, the New York Mets’ bullpen is exhausted. And there is still one game left in the series.

“We’re getting tired,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They’re great (games) to win. It lifts the spirits, does keep the energy up even though you’re tired physically. It sure beats sitting there, hoping it doesn’t happen again tomorrow when you know you can win these kind of games.”

That’s why Jonathon Niese, the Mets’ starting pitcher on Sunday, needed to give his bullpen a break.

The seven-year veteran threw 91 pitches in eight innings of work, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out six. With the bullpen already in short order, Niese gave the relievers a rest before Collins turned to them in the ninth inning.

“I told myself before the game started that I was going to pound the zone,” Niese said. “They were either going to hit me hard early or hit outs, so fortunately I felt like I had better stuff than what I had before. (Catcher) Travis (d‘Arnaud) and I stuck to the game plan, we kept with what was working and fortunately (Lucas) Duda got that big hit and we got the win.”

--RHP Bartolo Colon, the Mets’ starting pitcher Monday, recorded his 2,000th strikeout in his last start, a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched 7 1/3 innings while striking out nine batters and walking one. Against the Phillies all-time, Colon is 2-3 with a 4.65 ERA.

--The Mets selected LHP Dana Eveland’s contract from Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast League on Sunday. He was 4-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 12 games, eight starts for the 51s. Eveland will wear No. 61 with the Mets.

--Heading into Sunday’s game, 3B David Wright led the majors with a .453 batting average against lefties. Against Cole Hamels on Sunday, Wright went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.

--1B Lucas Duda now has four game-winning RBIs this season, tied for most on the Mets this season with 3B David Wright.

--LHP Jonathon Niese has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 14 straight starts, tied for the third-longest streak in the majors. On Sunday, Niese allowed two earned runs and struck out six batters in eight innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the Lucas Duda that I saw. That kind of juice to left-center field is what got him in the big leagues.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after Duda hit a two-run homer in the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Phillies on Sunday.

--CF Juan Lagares left the June 1 game in the 10th inning after experiencing right rib-cage pain. Lagares did not start the May 31 game with a right rib-cage spasm before laying down a sacrifice bunt as a pinch-hitter in the 14th inning. Mets manager Terry Collins said after the June 1 game Lagares will make the trip back to New York to have an MRI.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on May 25. He was activated May 29.

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared. He resumed his throwing program May 30.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Buddy Carlyle

LHP Dana Eveland

Anthony Recker

Travis d‘Arnaud

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young