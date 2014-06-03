New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores, forever trying to make the most of his limited opportunities, made a whole lot of the one he was presented Monday night.

Plugged into the lineup at shortstop, he went 2-for-5 with his first career grand slam and a career-high six RBIs, as the Mets drubbed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 in the finale of their five-game series.

It was an encouraging sign for Flores, who before Monday was hitting .222 with no homers and a single RBI in 14 games this season -- and who, in fact, had a single RBI in his last 16 games, dating back to 2013, his rookie year.

He battled an ankle injury then. This year, he has been given a clean bill of health.

“Thank god I‘m healthy this year,” he said. “Tonight meant a lot. I just want to prove to them that I can do the job. I know I‘m good and I can do this.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-29

STREAK: Won three

Next: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 2-5, 4.31 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 1-1, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler, Tuesday’s starter, beat the Phillies 4-1 last Thursday, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing one run on four hits, while striking out nine and not walking a batter. It was the third time in his career he went at least six innings, allowed one run or fewer and struck out at least nine without walking a batter. He has never faced the Cubs.

--RHP Bartolo Colon went seven innings against Philadelphia on Monday night to win his third straight start. While Colon (5-5) saw his scoreless-inning streak end at 16 1/3, he allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked three.

--3B David Wright went 2-for-4 Monday and drove in two runs against Philadelphia. Wright, hitting .296 with four homers and 32 RBIs this season, has 64 RBIs in 88 career games in Citizens Bank Park, the most by a visiting player in the history of the stadium.

--CF Matt den Dekker, shipped to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, was recalled Monday when OF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Den Dekker started against Philadelphia and went 1-for-5, while also making two sparkling defensive plays. He robbed Ryan Howard of a home run with a leaping grab at the fence in the second inning, then threw Reid Brignac out at the plate in the third, after a single by Ben Revere.

--SS Wilmer Flores went 2-for-5 with his first career grand slam and a career-high six RBIs in Monday’s victory over the Phillies. Before Monday, Flores, a second-year player, had not homered in 14 games this season, and he had one RBI in his last 16 games, dating back to his rookie year. He raised his average from .222 to .240 with his big night.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A St. Lucie on June 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To go through what we went through, we’re tired. I‘m not going to make any bones about it: This team’s tired. ... I salute them.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets routed the Phillies 11-2 Monday in the final game of a series that included three straight games of 11 innings or more, two of which went 14.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) was placed on the disabled list June 2. He did not start the May 31 game but appeared as a pinch hitter in the 14th inning. He left the June 1 game with similar discomfort. Manager Terry Collins said after the June 1 game that Lagares would make the trip back to New York to have an MRI.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared. He resumed his throwing program May 30. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A St. Lucie on June 2.

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Buddy Carlyle

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Travis d‘Arnaud

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Matt den Dekker

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

=