New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- David Wright summed up the Mets loss on Tuesday best.

“We gave this away,” the third baseman said.

Wright may have bobbled away a chance at a double play in the ninth inning, but it should have never come down to that.

The Mets left nine men on base over the first five innings and failed to put away the Cubs, who were schooled by starter Zack Wheeler over the first 6 2/3 innings.

The biggest miss came in the third when they loaded the bases with no outs, but failed to come away with anything.

Said Wright: “Any time you put that many runners in scoring position and you only come away with one, that kind of gets the momentum back on their side and they were able to take advantage of it late.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 2-0, 2.54 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 3-5, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Matt den Dekker finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base during the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Cubs Tuesday. Den Dekker, who was called up when Eric Young Jr. went on the disabled list, was robbed of another hit on a sharp liner to short in the sixth inning.

--RF Curtis Granderson had the Mets’ lone RBI during a 3-for-3 evening during a game in which the Mets stranded 10 runners, including nine in the first five innings, in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Granderson, who stole a base and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, raised his average to .212.

--3B David Wright was 0-2 with a pair of walks, but his biggest regret about Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Cubs came in the field on a grounder Wright bobbled in the ninth. Instead of getting at least the lead runner, Anthony Rizzo, and maybe a double play, Wright was forced to settle for the out at first. Rizzo scored two batters later. Said Wright: “I‘m not sure if we get both outs. But we definitely get the out at second. I wish I would have caught it cleanly.”

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (2-0, 2.54 ERA) will make his first start since May 25 on Wednesday against the Cubs. Manager Terry Collins has used Matsuzaka in practically every possible way this season. He’s made one previous start and is 1-for-2 in save opportunities. Most recently, he made two appearances during New York’s five-game series at Philadelphia, giving up one run in 2 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave this away. Any time you put that many runners in scoring position and you only come away with one, that kind of gets the momentum back on their side, and they were able to take advantage of it late.” -- 3B David Wright, after the Mets’ loss to the Cubs Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He ran June 3 as he works his way back from the DL. He is eligible to return June 9.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) was placed on the disabled list June 2. He did not start the May 31 game but appeared as a pinch hitter in the 14th inning. He left the June 1 game with similar discomfort. Manager Terry Collins said after the June 1 game that Lagares would make the trip back to New York to have an MRI.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared. He resumed his throwing program May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Buddy Carlyle

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Travis d‘Arnaud

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Matt den Dekker

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young