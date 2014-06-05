New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- As right-hander Dillon Gee’s open-ended absence continues, manager Terry Collins is happy to see that the rest of the Mets’ staff has picked up the slack.

“I‘m very pleased with the way they’ve all gone about it,” Collins said before the second game of a three-game Wrigley Field series. “I think they compete against each other a little bit. But for sure they have stepped up when we needed them.”

Gee (3-1, 2.74 ERA) went on the disabled list May 11 with a strained right lat muscle. A bid to come back early was aborted after just two throws during a bullpen session on May 25.

Collins and the Mets are willing to wait to get a better feel for Gee’s progress.

“I think there’s a process to recuperate from an injury,” Collins said. “This obviously was more than we thought it was going to be. When his body tells him he’s OK, he’ll resume. When that is, I don’t know if anybody knows for sure. ... My guess is it’d probably be a couple more weeks at least, if not longer.”

Right-hander Zach Wheeler, who started Tuesday, is an example of how other pitchers have stepped up.

“(Tuesday) night’s a perfect example of a guy who just went out and pitched,” Collins said. “(Tuesday) night he worked, because he had to make pitches and he did. And I was extremely impressed with the way he went about things, for sure.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-2, 2.42 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 5-5, 5.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka had no decision after allowing four earned runs, walking five and striking out four in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Cubs. “I didn’t have the best stuff today and I ended up being too careful with all my pitches, which led to a lot of balls,” said Matsuzaka, who likely will remain in the rotation as long as Dillon Gee remains on the disabled list.

--SS Wilmer Flores sat out Wednesday’s game as he rotates with Ruben Tejada. But there’s been plenty to like about his performance in 16 games since a May 9 call-up. “He hasn’t disappointed,” manager Terry Collins said. “A lot of people through the scouts and people you know throughout baseball say they didn’t think he could play short. Well, he’s proved a lot of people that he can play short. ... He catches what he gets to and he’s an accurate thrower. I thought he’s played very well there.” Flores had just one error in 108 2/3 innings at shortstop.

--OF Andrew Brown joined the Mets in Chicago on Wednesday in anticipation of a Thursday activation. He played 10 games with the Mets to start the season and hit .185 before being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he hit .359 in 36 games. Brown also had 13 home runs, 31 RBIs and 12 doubles.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle was designated for assignment to make room for OF Andrew Brown. Carlyle picked up his first major league win in six years last weekend in Philadelphia, and he gave up a hit and a walk while striking out three in 1 1/3 innings Wednesday in Chicago.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (0-2, 2.42 ERA) faces the Cubs for the first time on Thursday. He had no decision in the Mets’ 14-inning 5-4 victory over the Phillies on May 31. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out a career-high 11. DeGrom was the fifth pitcher in Mets history with a quality start in each of his first four games. Dillon Gee was the most recent in 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think there’s a process to recuperate from an injury. This obviously was more than we thought it was going to be. When his body tells him he’s OK, he’ll resume. When that is, I don’t know if anybody knows for sure. ... My guess is it’d probably be a couple more weeks at least, if not longer.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Dillon Gee.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Eric Young (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He ran June 3.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) was placed on the disabled list June 2. He did not start the May 31 game but appeared as a pinch hitter in the 14th inning. He left the June 1 game with similar discomfort. Manager Terry Collins said after the June 1 game that Lagares would make the trip back to New York to have an MRI.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared. He resumed his throwing program May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. On June 4, manager Terry Collins said it would be at least a couple more weeks.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9 and said he hopes to begin throwing off a mound on June 10. He hopes to return to the majors in August, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He might throw off a mound in late May or early June, and he hopes to rejoin the Mets before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

LHP Scott Rice

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Travis d‘Arnaud

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Matt den Dekker

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Andrew Brown