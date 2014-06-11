New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If New York Mets manager Terry Collins didn’t look or sound like a man under siege Tuesday afternoon, well, it’s because he’s not.

The criticisms of Collins have grown louder in New York as the Mets -- fresh off a 4-7 road trip in which they lost their final six games -- lurch their way toward what looks like a sixth straight sub-.500 season. On Monday, a New York Post story about Collins’ job security featured the headline “Terry Collins’ seat is sizzling...”

But general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday -- before the Mets snapped the losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field -- that Collins, who is in the first year of a two-year extension he signed last September, is in no danger of losing his job. Alderson met with Collins privately before speaking with reporters following batting practice at Citi Field.

“Sometimes you have to address topics you wouldn’t otherwise because of all the noise that surrounds the situation,” Alderson said. “That’s kind of it in a nutshell.”

Collins said he appreciated the vote of confidence from Alderson but that it wasn’t necessary and that he wasn’t fazed by the increasing scrutiny.

“It’s part of the job -- all these things are all part of this job,” Collins said. “It isn’t going to change the way we come to the ballpark. Stay positive, stay upbeat, have some fun, get the guys ready to go out and play hard and see if we can win.”

Collins certainly struck a positive and easy-going tone Tuesday, when he exhibited a bit of self-deprecating humor upon explaining why he moved shortstop Ruben Tejada, who batted seventh or lower in 43 of his first 44 starts this season, to the leadoff spot.

After praising Tejada for going back to his strength -- hitting line drives -- Collins said, “Now, that being said, he’ll probably hit four fly balls today.”

Sure enough, Tejada missed a leadoff homer by a few feet in the first inning, when he flew out to the wall in left field.

Later, Collins said he had no problem with the eagerness of right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey -- whose rehab from Tommy John surgery was slowed down this week by the Mets, who pushed back his first scheduled mound session -- to try and return from the operation in time to pitch for the Mets this season.

“He loves to pitch; he loves it,” Collins said. “That’s what his whole life’s about.”

Then, after a slight pause, Collins added, “Most of it,” a winking nod to Harvey reveling in his status as a single superstar in New York.

Of course, nothing will relax Collins and quiet the speculation about his job security more than a few wins -- victories that he felt were obtainable even as the Mets were swept by the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. The Mets held leads in five of those six games and have led in 21 of their 35 defeats this season.

“We know we’ve lost six (straight), we know exactly what’s going on, that we’ve had a chance to win all six of them,” Collins said. “They were close games. We didn’t get blown out one time. We were one swing away from winning a lot of games. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-5, 3.03 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-2, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will once again look for his first big league win when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. He is 0-2 in five starts despite a 3.19 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. He has been victimized by both a lack of offensive support -- the Mets have scored just 10 runs while he has been on the mound -- as well as the Mets’ bullpen, which has blown two leads for him. deGrom had his worst start for the Mets in his most recent outing last Thursday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing a career-high four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over a career-low five-innings in the Mets’ 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. deGrom will be making his first career appearance against the Brewers.

--LHP Scott Rice was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday night following the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He is expected to be replaced on the roster by RHP Gonzalez Germen, who will be coming off the disabled list Wednesday. Rice established himself as the Mets’ top left-handed reliever last year, when he made 69 appearances as a 31-year-old rookie, but he allowed 15 hits and 12 walks while compiling a 5.93 ERA over 32 appearances this year and was recently supplanted by LHP Josh Edgin as the lead southpaw in the bullpen.

--C Taylor Teagarden once again made a memorable first impression on a new club Tuesday night, when he hit a sixth-inning grand slam to lift the Mets to a 6-2 win over the Brewers. The Mets are the third major league team for Teagarden, who was making his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday. And it is the third time his first hit with a new team has been a homer. He also went deep for his first hit with Texas in 2008 and Baltimore in 2012. Teagarden, who finished 1-for-4, is expected to split time at catcher with Anthony Recker while Opening Day starter Travis d‘Arnaud regains his confidence at Triple-A.

--RHP Matt Harvey’s hopes of pitching for the Mets this season all but ended when the Mets indefinitely pushed back his first mound throwing session, which was scheduled for this week. The Mets said Harvey, who underwent Tommy John surgery last Oct. 22, has not experienced a setback but that they just wanted to slow his rehab a bit. Harvey has expressed his desire to pitch in the majors this season, but general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday Harvey would not pitch before the 11-month anniversary of his operation, which arrives with six games left in the season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Hefner, who had the operation last Aug. 28, threw 15 pitches. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches off a mound on Saturday. Hefner went 4-8 with a 4.34 ERA in 24 games (23 starts) for the Mets last season.

--OF Eric Young (hamstring) is running, albeit not at full speed, at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida. He has also been hitting in extended spring training games, though those are scheduled to end shortly. Young was placed on the disabled list May 26 (retroactive to May 25).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two-out knocks in that situation, that’s what a manager dreams of. Extend the lead a little bit. It’s what you try to do as a player. It’s just nice to come through late in the game. It’s a great feeling, kind of takes the anxiety out of the game.” -- C Taylor Teagarden, who hit a sixth-inning grand slam to lift the Mets to a 6-2 win over the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Eric Young Jr. (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He aggravated the injury during a workout at the Mets’ spring training base in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on June 5. No new timetable was set for his return, though he has begun running again as of June 10.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared. He resumed his throwing program May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 2. He is expected to be activated off the 15-day disabled list on June 11.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. On June 4, manager Terry Collins said Gee would be out at least two more weeks.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Matt den Dekker

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Andrew Brown