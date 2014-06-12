New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When it comes to paying his dues as a rookie, New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom probably would prefer to pick up the tab at a steakhouse or carry the luggage of a veteran through the airport than pitch well while getting little to no support from his offense and bullpen.

Alas, nothing better prepares a pitcher for life with the Mets than a hard-luck loss, and deGrom endured yet another one Wednesday night, when New York fell 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

DeGrom dropped to 0-3 in six starts despite a 3.44 ERA. The Mets have scored just 11 runs while he was on the mound. He twice left a game in position to earn his first win -- against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 26 and against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 31 -- but the Mets’ bullpen squandered the lead both times.

Before Wednesday’s game, Mets manager Terry Collins said he sympathized with deGrom but that he hoped the rookie would rely on the counsel of the older pitchers in the Mets’ rotation as he battles the frustration of seeing a zero in the win column.

”He’s in his first major league season and he wants to win baseball games, because that’s what your name’s next to -- the W and the L,“ Collins said. ”But the one thing I think our veteran guys have gotten (deGrom) to understand is your job is to go out and pitch as good as you can pitch. Keep us in games.

“I thought Matt (Harvey) was a big proponent of that last year,” Collins said of the Mets’ injured ace, who was just 9-5 in 26 starts in 2013 despite posting a 2.27 ERA and allowing less than a baserunner per inning. “I heard it a lot, unfortunately, after he pitched. He said, ‘Look, all I can do is do the best I can to give us a chance to win.'”

Collins and the Mets didn’t doubt deGrom’s effort Wednesday. DeGrom allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings yet minimized the damage by stranding six runners in his five full innings, including four in scoring position.

“My job is to keep us in the game, and that’s what I go out there and try to do,” deGrom said. “And the wins will take care of themselves.”

At least he hopes so.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 7-2, 3.27 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win for just the second time since April when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Niese is 1-1 in his last seven starts despite a solid 3.02 ERA. He hasn’t factored into the decision in any of his last three starts, including last Friday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Niese is 2-0 with a 5.68 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers. He didn’t factor into the decision in the 2013 season finale last Sept. 29, when he gave up two runs over six innings in the Mets’ 3-2 win at Citi Field.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday prior to the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Brewers. The Mets made room for Germen by optioning LHP Scott Rice to Triple-A Las Vegas following Tuesday’s game. Germen hasn’t pitched since May 5 due to a virus and an abscess that he developed while recovering from the virus. He made six rehab appearances at Class A St. Lucie and struck out eight over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Germen has a 3.57 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings through 13 games for the Mets this season.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat) is scheduled to throw off a mound this weekend. It will be the first time on a mound for Gee since he went on the disabled list retroactive to May 11. While Gee likely will need several mound sessions before beginning a rehab assignment, the Mets hope he will be able to return to the big league rotation after just one minor league start. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts this season.

--INF Zach Lutz had his contract sold by the Mets to the Rakuten Eagles of Japan’s Pacific League. Lutz was playing for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate at Las Vegas, where he was hitting .291 with seven homers and 37 RBIs in 59 games. He batted .226 with two RBIs in 31 at-bats with New York over the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas with a sprained left shoulder. Syndergaard was hurt June 5 as he covered home plate on a wild pitch. The Mets said Syndergaard’s recovery hadn’t slowed and that Las Vegas needed an extra spot on its active roster. Syndergaard is 5-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings in 11 starts at Las Vegas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One of these days, we are going to get that big hit for him and he’ll get that win.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Jacob deGrom, who is 0-3 in six starts despite a 3.44 ERA. DeGrom pitched well Wednesday in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared. He resumed his throwing program May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 2, and he was activated June 11.

--OF Eric Young Jr. (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He aggravated the injury during a workout at the Mets’ spring training base in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on June 5. No new timetable was set for his return, though he was running again as of June 10.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He is scheduled to throw off a mound during the weekend of June 14-15. The Mets hope he will be able to return to the big league rotation after just one start on a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Matt den Dekker

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Andrew Brown