New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The formula for frustration for the New York Mets remains familiar: Get good starting pitching, waste it with an inability to generate any offense.

The Mets repeated the same refrain Thursday night, when they wasted a solid effort by left-hander Jonathon Niese in a 5-1, 13-inning loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

Niese authored the Mets’ 42nd “quality start” -- at least six innings pitched and no more than three earned runs allowed -- in giving up just one run over 7 2/3 innings. But the Mets not only fell to 24-18 in quality starts, they also lost for the 13th time this season when a pitcher allows two runs or less. Niese has been on the mound for five of those defeats.

“Niese once again goes out there and pitched a great game -- I mean, not even good, just great,” slumping Mets third baseman David Wright said. “For the offense to kind of sputter the way it has -- trust me. The effort level’s there. And now it’s just execution.”

Alas, the Mets keep firing blanks. They have scored two runs or less 19 times in 66 games.

Niese, who left with the score tied 1-1, wasn’t going to earn the win Thursday, when the Mets recorded just four hits against Brewers right-hander Kyle Lohse in the first eight innings before stranding seven baserunners between the ninth and 11th innings.

Wright led off the 11th with a walk and the Mets eventually loaded the bases on another pair of free passes. But Wright was forced at home on shortstop Wilmer Flores’ grounder to first and catcher Anthony Recker struck out looking.

”You finally get one of those opportunities late in the game and you want to be that guy who gets that big hit,“ Wright said. ”We have to do a better job.

“Obviously, the glaring situation was (with) the bases loaded, but even more so, we’ve got to be able to get more runners in scoring position so we have more opportunities to come through where we’re not just putting all our eggs in one basket, waiting for one situation to break open.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-37

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-5, 2.13 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 5-5, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to continue his recent strong pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Colon is 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.84 to 4.31. He didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he gave up three runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Colon is 1-2 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against the Padres, who are one of just three teams he’s faced less than four times in his 18-year career. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Padres on June 17, 2012, when Colon, pitching for the Oakland Athletics, allowed one run in two innings before leaving with an oblique injury as the Athletics fell 2-1.

--OF Curtis Granderson (calf) didn’t start the Mets’ 5-1, 13-inning loss to the Brewers Thursday night. Granderson drew an intentional walk as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning and was immediately pinch-run for by RHP Zach Wheeler. Granderson said he didn’t think the ailment was serious and that he hoped to be back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Granderson is batting .224 with eight homers and 30 RBIs this season.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (back) left the game in the 11th inning of the Mets’ 5-1, 13-inning loss to the Brewers on Thursday night. Mejia threw a perfect 10th inning and was warming up for the 11th when he had to leave the mound. Mejia said afterward he felt stiffness while throwing in the bullpen but that he hoped to feel better on Friday. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and a team-high six saves this season.

--OF Eric Young (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 with two runs scored for Class A St. Lucie. Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game that Young would join Double-A Binghamton on Friday night. Young, who hasn’t played since May 24, is hitting .220 with 17 stolen bases in 42 games this year.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) was scheduled to throw from 120 feet Thursday and remains on schedule to throw off a mound this weekend. Gee has not thrown off a mound since he was placed on the disabled list May 14, four days after his most recent start. Mets manager Terry Collins said he hoped Gee could pitch in a rehab game next week. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t played well, I‘m not making any excuse for that, but we don’t get blown out by anybody. We just haven’t been able to come up with a hit when we need a hit.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a 13-inning loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (back stiffness) exited early June 12. He threw a scoreless inning before leaving but said he felt stiffness while warming up in the bullpen.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen (stomach virus) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on May 16. He was taken off his rehab assignment on May 20 because he had developed an abscess in addition to the flu-like symptoms that had not disappeared. He resumed his throwing program May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 2, and he was activated June 11.

--OF Eric Young Jr. (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He aggravated the injury during a workout at the Mets’ spring training base in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on June 5. No new timetable was set for his return, though he was running again as of June 10.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12 and is scheduled to throw off a mound the weekend of June 14-15.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Matt den Dekker

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Andrew Brown