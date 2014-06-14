New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins said Friday afternoon he enjoys mixing and matching and trying to come up with a winning lineup for the New York Mets. Of course, what alternative does the Mets’ manager have?

For one night, at least, Collins’ tinkering worked as the Mets beat the San Diego Padres, 6-2, at Citi Field.

The Mets were fueled by their unlikely cleanup hitter -- 40-year-old right fielder Bobby Abreu, who batted fourth because Curtis Granderson is nursing a sore calf. Abreu, hitting cleanup for the first time since July 15, 2012, delivered his first four-hit game since May 30, 2012 as he went 4-for-4 with a double, three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

“I hit him fourth today because he’s been driving in some runs,” Collins said of Abreu, who is hitting .373 with 11 RBIs in 15 starts this season. “So I stuck him in there and sure enough, he came through big-time tonight.”

Even if Granderson returns Saturday, the shuffling won’t end anytime soon for Collins. Outfielders Juan Lagares and Eric Young, who have shared leadoff duties this season, are both on the disabled list, though Young may return as soon as Monday.

Outfielder Chris Young (.201 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 159 at-bats) has been mired in a season-long slump and the Mets have a pair of backups sharing time at catcher in Anthony Recker and Taylor Teagarden.

Finding ways to generate runs out of that lineup -- the Mets scored more than four runs Friday for just the 22nd time this season -- is no easy task. But Collins isn’t complaining.

“It may sound silly, but that’s fun about being here right now -- it’s work, it’s a challenge getting up here and coming to the ballpark and trying to figure out how to win,” Collins said Friday afternoon. “You don’t have some of your guns that you need. So you’re saying, OK, who do I get in there? How do I fix this to try to get us to be successful?”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 0-1, 9.82 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 2-6, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to bounce back from the shortest start of his major league career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Wheeler took the loss in his most recent appearance last Sunday, when he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 3 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the San Francisco Giants, 6-4. It was only the second time in 30 career starts Wheeler has failed to pitch more than four innings. Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision in his lone previous appearance against the Padres last Aug. 15, when he allowed one run and struck out a career-high 12 over six innings in the Mets’ 4-1 victory.

--OF Curtis Granderson (calf) did not play Friday night in the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Padres. Granderson is considered day-to-day. He also didn’t start Thursday, when he drew an intentional walk as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning of a 5-1 loss to Milwaukee. Granderson is hitting .224 with eight homers and 30 RBIs this season.

--OF Eric Young (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to move his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on Friday, but rain forced the postponement of Binghamton’s game against Erie. Before the rainout, Mets manager Terry Collins said Young would play with Binghamton through the weekend before coming off the disabled list on Monday, when the Mets visit St. Louis. Young went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in his first rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday. He is batting .220 with 17 stolen bases in 42 games this year.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (back) was unavailable to pitch for the Mets in their 6-2 win over the Padres on Friday, one night after he had to leave with a stiff back in the 11th inning of the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Manager Terry Collins said Mejia was still feeling stiff before the game and underwent an MRI, which came back negative. He was prescribed medication.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) said he would throw off a mound Monday. The Mets initially hoped Gee would step on a mound this weekend. Gee’s next mound session will be his first since he was placed on the disabled list May 14, four days after his most recent start. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (back stiffness) exited early June 12 and was not available June 13. Mejia underwent an MRI, which was negative and was prescribed medication.

--OF Eric Young Jr. (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He aggravated the injury during a workout at the Mets’ spring training base in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 12.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12 and is scheduled to throw off a mound the weekend of June 14-15.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Matt den Dekker

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Andrew Brown