New York Mets - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- A baseball team can’t compensate for a lack of talent with moxie over a full 162-game season. But as the New York Mets are proving, a little spunk can provide some compelling moments in what is otherwise shaping up to be another long summer.

The Mets’ doggedness was on display Sunday, when right-handed relievers Carlos Torres, Vic Black and Jenrry Mejia combined to allow one run over eight innings of relief in a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mets catcher Anthony Recker said. “I don’t think you see a lot of teams come through on a day like this with that kind of pitching performance, that’s for sure. That was impressive.”

Torres replaced an ill Daisuke Matsuzaka -- who vomited multiple times before throwing a scoreless first inning -- and allowed singles to the first three batters he faced, including an RBI hit by Padres catcher Rene Rivera, before he settled down to retire 11 of his final 12 batters over a season-high four innings.

Black and Mejia followed with two scoreless innings apiece. Mejia wasn’t expected to pitch Sunday due to the stiff back that knocked him out of Thursday’s game against the Brewers, but he earned his seventh save after needing just 18 pitches to complete a pair of perfect frames.

“It says that we’re here and ready to do our job,” Torres said of the bullpen’s work on Sunday. “This obviously is an extreme circumstance, something that doesn’t happen every day. But everyone here -- everybody steps up and tries to do their job every day.”

Of the Mets’ 69 games, 38 have been decided by two runs or less. That the Mets are just 15-23 in those games is an indication that their personnel makes every game a grind. So, too, is the fact the Mets have earned 15 come-from-behind victories -- and also lost in the opponent’s final at-bat 15 times.

The Mets’ ability to keep things interesting and to remain resourceful -- two handy traits for a team skidding towards a sixth straight losing season -- might best be encapsulated by their participation in 11 extra-inning games. And while the Mets are 5-6 in extras, they’ve gone 4-2 after an extra-inning loss.

“These guys, they endure,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They don’t let stuff get to them.”

RECORD: 31-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-3, 3.44 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 0-3, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will once again take the mound in search of his first big league win when he starts for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The rookie remains winless through six starts despite recording a 3.44 ERA and authoring four quality starts. He took the loss in his most recent outing Wednesday, when deGrom gave up three runs on a career-high nine hits while walking one and striking out four as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1. In his last two starts, deGrom has given up seven runs over 10 2/3 innings as his overall ERA has risen from 2.42 to 3.44. This will be deGrom’s first appearance against the Cardinals.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (upset stomach) left his start Sunday after just one inning. Matsuzaka, who vomited multiple times before taking the mound, was visited by manager Terry Collins and a trainer after walking two of the first three batters he faced. He remained in the game but walked off the field in obvious discomfort after recording the final out of the first. Matsuzaka said he began to feel ill after eating breakfast, but that he didn’t think it was food poisoning because he ate the same food as his teammates. Matsuzaka felt well enough to be in the locker room after three relievers combined on a four-hitter in the Mets’ 3-1 win and said he hoped he could pitch in relief on Monday in order to help ease a taxed bullpen. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 20 games this year, including four starts.

--OF Curtis Granderson returned to the Mets’ lineup in a big way Sunday, when he batted leadoff for the first time with the Mets and hit a leadoff homer to spark a 3-1 win over the Padres. It was the 25th career leadoff homer for Granderson but his first since Sept. 27, 2009, when he was playing for the Detroit Tigers. Granderson didn’t start the Mets’ previous three games due to a sore calf, though he did make two pinch-hitting appearances in that span. He leads the Mets with nine homers this year and is batting .229 with 31 RBIs.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia began Sunday as a possible candidate for the disabled list but ended it by throwing two perfect innings to earn the save in the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Padres. Mejia hadn’t pitched since exiting Thursday’s game against the Brewers with a stiff back. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning that if Mejia was unavailable Sunday, the Mets might have to put him on the disabled list in order to add another pitcher. But Mejia said he felt fine after playing catch before the game and needed just 18 pitches to retire all six batters he faced. Mejia is 4-3 with seven saves and a 4.53 ERA in 23 games this year.

--3B David Wright’s mammoth slump continued Sunday, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Padres. Wright left four runners on base by striking out to end the second and flying out to right to end a bases-loaded threat in the sixth. Since June 3, Wright is 2-for-39, a drought that has dropped his overall average from .296 to .262. He has hit below .283 just once as a big leaguer -- in 2011, when he hit .254 and was limited to 102 games by a stress fracture in his back.

--CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal muscle strain) remains at least several days away from playing in a rehab game. Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday that Lagares is running and throwing but is not yet ready to hit in a minor league game. Lagares was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 2. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 42 games this year.

--OF Eric Young (right hamstring strain) was scheduled Sunday to play in his third rehab game for Double-A Binghamton and his fourth overall. Manager Terry Collins remains hopeful that Young -- who went 0-for-6 with a run scored and a stolen base in a doubleheader for Binghamton on Saturday -- can return to the active roster Monday, when the Mets begin a three-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Young is hitting .220 with 17 stolen bases in 42 games this year.

--LHP Blake Taylor was acquired by the New York Mets from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who received him as the player to be named later for an earlier trade that sent 1B Ike Davis to Pittsburgh. The 19-year-old Taylor was the Pirates second-round pick in 2013. He is 0-2 with a 2.57 ERA in eight games for the Pirates’ affiliate in the Gulf Coast League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I wasn’t physically fit to fill the starter’s role, but I wanted to do as much as I could.” -- Mets RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, who left Sunday’s 3-1 win over San Diego after just one inning because of illness.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (illness) left his start June 15 after just one inning. He was vomiting before the game but said afterward he hoped to pitch in relief on June 16.

--OF Eric Young Jr. (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He aggravated the injury during a workout at the Mets’ spring training base in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 12 and pitched for Double-A Binghamton on June 15.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12 and is scheduled to throw off a mound the weekend of June 14-15.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

