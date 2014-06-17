New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- There is one thing the New York Mets do well offensively: take ball four. They drew five more walks Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving them a National League-high 264 in 70 games.

However, walks, while they fatten an on-base percentage, will only do so much if a team can’t hit the ball. At .231 after collecting only five hits in a 6-2 loss to the Cardinals, New York continues to flail to no avail.

Manager Terry Collins even resorted to a tactic that had its roots just across the street at torn-down Busch Stadium II, hitting pitcher Jacob deGrom eighth and left fielder Eric Young Jr. ninth.

It was the first time in the Mets’ 52-year history that they trotted out a lineup with the pitcher batting above the ninth spot. For Young, who was activated off the disabled list earlier Monday, it didn’t matter where he hit.

“I was so excited to be back in the game, everything else was second to me,” he said.

With a lineup that has just three position players hitting better than .240, New York figures to experience more shuffling as Collins attempts to find ways to generate more offense.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jon Niese, 3-3, 2.54 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-5, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom simply didn’t have much on the ball Monday night, giving up 12 hits and six runs over 4 1/3 innings. DeGrom (0-4) got only six swings and misses out of 91 pitches, an indicator that his pitches simply didn’t possess the required movement to retire St. Louis hitters. His ERA rose by nearly a run to 4.39.

--LHP Jon Niese has owned St. Louis, his opponent Tuesday night. Niese is 4-1 with a 1.87 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals, including a 3-2 win April 23 at Citi Field in which he allowed just one run over 6 2/3 innings. Niese is coming off a strong outing Thursday night against Milwaukee, when he fanned a season-high eight over 7 2/3 innings and allowed only one run.

--OF Eric Young Jr. (right hamstring) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Monday and started in left field, going 1-for-4 while batting in the ninth spot. Young was disabled May 25 after scoring 28 runs in his first 42 games, a pace that would equal 108 runs for a 162-game season. However, he is batting just .221 with a homer and seven RBIs, striking out once every 3.9 at-bats.

--OF Andrew Brown was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for OF Eric Young Jr., who came off the disabled list. Brown batted .182 with two homers and seven RBIs in 44 at-bats, fanning 15 times. He was also just 1-for-8 as a pinch hitter, which helped make him expendable on the big league roster for now.

--CF Curtis Granderson’s sacrifice fly in the third inning gave him nine RBIs for the month and consecutive RBIs in a game for the 10th time this year. Granderson also drew a fifth-inning walk, giving him 27 since May 1, fourth most in the National League during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to learn on the fly. You gather info as the game goes on. Now we have them in the book for next time.” -- LHP Eric Young Jr., on hitting against Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez and LHP Nick Greenwood. The Mets fell 6-2 at St. Louis on Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (illness) left his June 15 start after one inning. He was vomiting before the game.

--OF Eric Young Jr. (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He aggravated the injury during a workout at the Mets’ spring training base in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on June 5. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 12, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on June 15. He was activated June 16.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he is expected to throw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker