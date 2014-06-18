New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins has reason to worry about a lot of things. The team isn’t hitting for average and doesn’t quite have enough starting pitching, even in the soft National League East.

One thing Collins doesn’t spend time fretting about is his third baseman, even as the stats suggest that David Wright might be on the back side of a good career.

Collins’ confidence in Wright was reinforced Tuesday in the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals when Wright homered for the first time since May 28, launching a solo shot off Michael Wacha to tie the game in the top of the fourth.

Wright’s next at-bat saw him rifle a double to left-center, although he was left stranded at third. The 2-for-4 game left his average at .266 for the season with five homers and a team-high 34 RBIs, still below his typical figures.

“Everyone goes through these things, and the great ones get out of it,” Collins said. “Certainly, I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes on a tear now and starts swinging the way we know he can. We’ve just got to get him some help.”

With a team average of .230, that help might not be forthcoming. However, a return to the old Wright, who might have been the game’s best third baseman, could cover up some shortcomings for a while.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-41

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 6-5, 4.15 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-4, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Niese extended his major-league-best string of starts with three earned runs or fewer allowed to 18, but that was about all which went right for him Tuesday night at St. Louis. Niese gave up eight hits and five runs (three earned) while taking the loss. He rolled through four innings but made mistakes in two-out situations and gave up four runs with two outs in his last two innings, costing him the game.

--RHP Bartolo Colon will be looking for his second win of the season against St. Louis in Wednesday’s series finale. Colon allowed just four hits and a run in a 4-1 victory April 24, fanning eight with no walks. He is coming off a 6-2 win over San Diego on Friday night. Colon has pitched well this year, aside from an early April beating at the Los Angeles Angels that is keeping his ERA above 4.00.

--3B David Wright homered for the first time since May 28, a span of 71 at-bats, when he took Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha deep in the fourth to tie the game at 1. Wright added a double to start the sixth and finished the night 2-for-4. It was the first time he doubled and homered in the same game since May 24 against Arizona.

--1B Lucas Duda doubled and homered, giving him a rather loud five-game hitting streak. Duda is 8-for-19 in that span with six doubles and the one homer, good for an .895 slugging percentage. He has 33 RBIs, second only to 3B David Wright’s 34 on the team.

--C Anthony Recker doubled in the ninth, his first two-bagger since May 25, when he went 4-for-4 against Arizona. Recker is hitting just .202 as he and Taylor Teagarden split time with Travis d‘Arnaud trying to find his stroke at Triple-A Las Vegas.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, who left his Sunday start against the Padres after one inning due to an illness, returned to action in a relief appearance Tuesday. He pitched one scoreless innings in the Mets’ loss to the Cardinals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t allow people to get more outs than they need at this level. They took good swings. They take what you give them, that’s for sure.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets committed two errors Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (illness) left his June 15 start after one inning. He made a relief appearance June 17.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he is expected to throw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jennry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker