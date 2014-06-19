New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In the National League East, where no one seems to want to take control, you can have hope when you’re 31-40.

Perhaps that is why Mets manager Terry Collins has tried to keep the mood light for his players as the losses have piled up. They entered Wednesday’s game against St. Louis with 11 losses in 14 games, but Collins gave them a simple message.

“These guys care and they’re trying really, really hard,” he said. “We’re trying to keep the clubhouse loose, because there’s still a long way to go. I told them today, ‘Let’s make this a starting point. Let’s go win 10 in a row.'”

Thanks to Bartolo Colon’s he-man effort in brutal heat at Busch Stadium, New York got win No. 1 with a 3-2 verdict. The next nine -- four at Miami, two at home with AL West leader Oakland and three at Pittsburgh -- seem like a task too tough for the NL East’s last-place team.

But because they’re only 5 1/2 games out of first place, the Mets can, at least for the time being, say the politically correct things about building momentum from one win.

“We’re going to have a happy flight to Miami tonight,” left fielder Eric Young Jr. said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 2-7, 4.38 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon carried New York to a win Wednesday in steamy St. Louis. Throwing 64 of his 86 pitches for strikes and working in enough offspeed stuff to complement his fastball, Colon allowed just four hits and a run in eight innings, with no walks and one strikeout. He’s 4-0 in his career against the Cardinals and is 5-0 with a 1.66 ERA over his last six starts.

--CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Nieuwenhuis hit .222 in nine games with the Mets earlier this season, but he has 10 home runs with Las Vegas and is hitting .314 with two homers, one triple, four doubles and five RBIs over his last eight games.

--CF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. He hit .156 for the Mets in 45 at-bats. Since Eric Young returned, den Dekker had not gotten much playing time, so he will now get a chance to play every day.

--RHP Zack Wheeler gets the start Thursday night when New York opens a four-game series in Miami. Wheeler has been outstanding against the Marlins, allowing only three earned runs in 19 innings over three starts. He’s coming off a 5-0 loss Saturday to San Diego, allowing six hits and four runs in five innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

--OF Eric Young Jr. stroked a pair of RBI doubles to give the Mets the necessary offense. Young has a six-game hitting streak against St. Louis pitching, but he won’t see it again this year unless he’s traded somewhere in the next six weeks. It was just the second multi-double game of Young’s career.

--LHP Dana Eveland nabbed his first save in nine years, getting a groundout from Matt Adams for the last out. Manager Terry Collins pulled closer Jenrry Mejia for Eveland, wanting Adams to have to hit off a lefty in a game-winning spot. Eveland has allowed just one run in 8 1/3 innings with the Mets.

--RF Curtis Granderson tied his career high with three walks, all against Lance Lynn. It was the ninth time in his career that Granderson drew three walks in a game. His last plate appearance resulted in a lineout to right in the eighth. Granderson was caught stealing in the second for just the second time this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys care and they’re trying really, really hard. We’re trying to keep the clubhouse loose, because there’s still a long way to go. I told them today, ‘Let’s make this a starting point. Let’s go win 10 in a row.'” -- Manager Terry Collins, whose team had lost 11 of 14 before winning Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (illness) left his June 15 start after one inning. He made a relief appearance June 17.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He said he hoped to pitch in the majors this season but will almost surely remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He is scheduled to throw 20 pitches on June 15. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (strained intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he is expected to throw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Matt den Dekker