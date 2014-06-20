New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI - The news came Thursday that outfielder Michael Conforto, the Mets’ top draft pick and a two-time Pac 12 Player of the Year, has reportedly agreed to a $2.9 million signing bonus.

That brings to mind a question: Who is the next outstanding home-grown Mets outfielder?

Back in the 1980s, the Mets produced star outfielders from their farm system such as Darryl Stawberry and Lenny Dykstra.

Since then, however, there have been a great number of outfielders who have failed to live up to their billing -- names such as Jay Payton, Alex Escobar, Lastings Milledge, Preston Wilson and Fernando Martinez.

This has caused them to chase outfielders in free agency, and lately that has not worked, giving big money to players such as Jason Bay and Curtis Granderson -- with little production in return.

Conforto would join a group of Mets outfield prospects that includes Brandon Nimmo, the team’s 2011 first-round pick who has just been promoted to Double-A.

Nimmo appears to be on the fast track to the majors. But other young Mets outfielders have seemed to stall, including Matt den Decker, who was just sent back to Triple-A, and Cesar Puello, who is hitting just .225 with that same club.

Perhaps Nimmo or Conforto can be the next Carlos Gomez, a former Mets prospect who lived up to his potential as a center fielder.

Unfortunately for the Mets, they included Gomez in the deal years ago for pitcher Johan Santana.

And thus, the search for a star young outfielder continues.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-0, 2.81 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 3-3, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka starts against the Marlins on Friday. In four previous starts against the Marlins, he is 1-0 with a 4.61 ERA. His most recent start was Sunday, when he was pulled after one scoreless inning due to illness.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (3-7) pitched the first shutout of his two-year major-league career on Thursday against the Marlins. He was throwing 96 mph in the ninth inning. He threw 111 pitches, which was fine with manager Terry Collins, who said he was going to run him out there for the ninth inning no matter what. Wheeler allowed just three hits -- all singles -- and one walk and was helped by three double plays. No base-runner got past first base in a dominating effort in which he lowered his ERA to 3.93.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat), on the disabled list since May 11, is set to pitch his first minor-league rehab game on Tuesday. Gee was off to a great start this season -- 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA. When he returns, he will likely push veteran RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka back to the bullpen.

--CF Juan Lagares (intercostal strain), on the DL since June 2, is expected to play rehab games by next week. Lagares is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. When he returns, veteran OF Chris Young likely becomes the team’s fourth outfielder.

--OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. He hit .156 with no homers in 17 games for the Mets this season.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. He hit .222 with one homer in nine games with the Mets previously this this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Zack showed you tonight what we’ve been talking about all along with him -- plus stuff, tremendous effort.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins said, on Zack Wheeler, after Wheeler pitched a shutout in New York’s 1-0 win over Miami on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (intercostal strain), on the DL since June 2, is expected to play rehab games by next week.

--RHP Matt Harvey, who has missed the entire season due to Tommy John surgery, threw long toss on June 19 and hopes to pitch in September. He went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat), on the disabled list since May 11, is set to pitch his first minor-league rehab game on June 24. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (illness) left his June 15 start after one inning. He made a relief appearance June 17 and is scheduled to start June 20.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

