New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Letting shortstop Jose Reyes go as a free agent after the 2011 season wasn’t necessarily a mistake by the New York Mets.

Reyes hasn’t had the success he had in New York in his two subsequent stops -- Miami and Toronto. And at age 31, he appears to be an injury-prone and declining player -- despite his obvious talent.

The problem for the Mets is they have not had a worthy successor to Reyes.

Ruben Tejada showed promise in 2012 when he batted .289 as a 22-year-old, but he has been brutally unproductive in the two years since. Worse yet, the Mets felt he has been out of shape at times and had him try to address that issue this past offseason.

Unfortunately for the Mets, they have little in the way of options to Tejada.

They refused to overpay for free agent Stephen Drew, even when the season began and he was still unsigned. On May 20, Drew finally re-signed with Boston.

New York’s other big-league shortstop is Wilmer Flores, who has solid credentials as a hitter in the minors. Last year, at age 21, he hit .321 with 15 homers and 80 RBIs at Triple-A. The year before, he hit .300 with 18 homers and 75 RBIs in Double-A.

But Flores hasn’t shown that prowess yet in the big leagues, hitting just .220 with two homers and 20 RBIs in his first 48 games in the majors. He also does not steal bases and is not regarded as a plus defender, meaning he has to hit to justify writing his name into the lineup card.

Outside of Tejada and Flores, the Mets have a couple of prospects in their system who could be future solutions but are far from locks.

Matt Reynolds, 23, a second-round pick in 2012, hit .355 in Double-A this season and was moved up to Triple-A on Thursday. But he doesn’t have any outstanding tools in terms of power, speed or defense, and it remains to be seen if he will ever project as a major-league starter.

The other prospect of note is Gavin Cecchini, the 12th overall player selected in the 2012 draft. Cecchini, 20, was promoted to High-A ball on Thursday and has a higher ceiling, especially as a contact hitter for average. So far, though, he has a career minor-league batting average of .257 with just four homers in 167 games.

He is probably two or three years away from the majors.

In the meantime, the Mets need to go out and get a proven shortstop through a trade or free agency if they are serious about trying to contend for a playoff berth in 2015.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-4, 4.39 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-5, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will make his eighth start of his season -- and his big-league career -- on Saturday at Miami. He is still seeking his first win (0-4) but has pitched better than his record, sporting a decent 4.39 ERA. The Mets are still trying to figure out what they have in deGrom, a ninth-round pick out of Stetson in 2010. If he doesn’t get appreciably better, he maybe sticks around next season as a long reliever/spot starter. He’s had four quality starts so far, and two of those were really, really good -- holding the Yankees to one run on four hits in seven innings and keeping the Pirates scoreless through 6 2/3 innings. But those were two of his first three starts, and he has not been as good lately. The worry for the Mets is that the league has adjusted to him. On the positive side, deGrom was consistently good in the minors, posting a career record of 21-11 with a 3.62 ERA, including 21 starts at a hitters’ park in Triple-A Las Vegas.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka pitched well on Friday in his start at Miami. He allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and one walk. He gave up a leadoff triple to Rafael Furcal in the first inning, and that led to a run. But he shut down Miami after that, and reliever Josh Edgin got him out of a sixth-inning jam with a double play.

--RHP Zack Wheeler had never pitched longer than seven innings in his two-year big-league career. But that was before the much-hyped 24-year-old showed what he was capable of on Thursday with a three-hit shutout in which no base-runner got past first base. He was the first Met to throw a shutout since Jon Niese did it last year on Aug. 27. Wheeler is also the youngest Mets pitcher to throw a 1-0 shutout since Dwight Gooden in 1985.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud, who hit just .183 in 128 at-bats with the Mets this year, has gone back to Triple-A Las Vegas and played like the top prospect he was before this year’s failings. He is hitting .432 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 11 games at Vegas and is expected to return to the Mets on Tuesday against Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Absolutely. You have to make people make plays. We’re not exactly driving in a lot of runs. When we get opportunities, we have to make them make the plays. And they made the plays.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, when asked if he was OK with third-base coach Tim Teufel’s decisions to send runners and challenge Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna’s arm.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (illness) left his June 15 start after one inning. He made a relief appearance June 17 and started June 20.

--CF Juan Lagares (intercostal strain), on the DL since June 2, was sent on a rehab assignment to the Gulf Coast League Mets on June 20.

--RHP Matt Harvey, who has missed the entire season due to Tommy John surgery, threw long toss on June 19 and hopes to pitch in September. He went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right lat), on the disabled list since May 11, is set to pitch his first minor-league rehab game on June 24. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He aggravated his injury as of May 28. He threw from 120 feet June 12.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Anthony Recker

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis