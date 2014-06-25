New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Travis d‘Arnaud isn’t expected to hit in the majors like he did at Triple-A Las Vegas. But the New York Mets won’t mind if Tuesday night was a sign of things to come for their prospective franchise catcher.

The Mets recalled d‘Arnaud from Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon, a few hours before he hit a three-run homer to put the exclamation point on an early offensive outburst by the Mets in their 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

D‘Arnaud earned the recall after putting up video game numbers at Las Vegas, for whom he hit .436 with six homers, 16 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits in 55 at-bats. The Pacific Coast League is notoriously hitter-friendly, but d‘Arnaud’s domination -- as well as his determination -- is exactly what the Mets wanted to see after he was sent to Las Vegas on June 7 after hitting just .180 in his first 128 at-bats this season.

“Like I said when I left, I knew I had work to do,” d‘Arnaud said Tuesday afternoon. “Like I said before I left, it was unacceptable. So I had a long look in the mirror with myself, and had a good conversation with myself, and found myself.”

D‘Arnaud would not be the first player to make such a discovery after an unexpected detour back to the minor leagues. Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday night that he detected a change in the plate approach displayed by d‘Arnaud, who finished 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

“I think what we saw tonight -- (not) just the home run, it was the swings,” Collins said. “Every time up, even if he didn’t hit the ball, he took better swings, more aggressive swings. And I think maybe the time down there really did help him. I hope it did.”

When the Mets sent d‘Arnaud to Las Vegas, they acknowledged he might still need some seasoning because left foot and left knee injuries the previous two seasons limited him to 335 at-bats at Triple-A.

But d‘Arnaud proved in his brief rampage at Las Vegas that he’s done all he can do there: He is hitting .344 with 24 homers and 80 RBIs at Las Vegas since 2012. Now the 25-year-old needs to parlay those numbers into sustainable big league success.

“He never showed a lack of confidence (but) he just knew that he wasn’t hitting (and) was beating himself up,” Collins said before the game. “So I just thought a little time down there was going to help him out. We’ll certainly see what happens. But he’s well-aware that a lot of guys have been sent (down) and come back up and never see the minor leagues again.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-41

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Brad Mills, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 3-7, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to build off the best start of his major league career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the final game of a brief two-game interleague series against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. Wheeler threw his first career shutout as well as his first complete game last Thursday, when he allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight to lead the Mets to a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Wheeler, who hadn’t thrown more than 6 2/3 innings in a start this season or gone beyond seven innings in any of his first 31 starts with the Mets, faced just one batter over the minimum in the gem. This will be Wheeler’s first career start against the Athletics. He is 0-2 with a 6.36 ERA in four interleague starts.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon and returned to the majors in impressive fashion by lacing a three-run homer in the third inning of the Mets’ 10-1 win over the Athletics. It was the only hit in four at-bats for d‘Arnaud, who earned the promotion by hitting a robust .436 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 15 games for Las Vegas. He was sent to Triple-A on June 7 after hitting .180 in his first 128 big league at-bats of the season. He has four homers and 12 RBIs for the Mets.

--C Taylor Teagarden (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. The curiously timed injury -- Teagarden’s roster spot was filled by C Travis d‘Arnaud, who was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas -- allows the Mets to hang on to both Teagarden and fellow backup C Anthony Recker. Teagarden has no options left and could not be outrighted to the minor leagues. Teagarden split time with Recker while d‘Arnaud was in the minors and hit .200 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) began a rehab assignment Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. Gee is expected to need at least two more rehab starts before rejoining the Mets’ rotation. He hasn’t pitched for the Mets since May 10. Gee is 3-1 with a 2.73 REA in eight starts this year.

--CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal muscle strain) played in his fourth rehab game Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 and played all nine innings in center field for Double-A Binghamton. Lagares is 2-for-16 on his rehab, during which he has played two games apiece for Binghamton and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. The Mets expect Lagares, who hasn’t played in the majors since June 1, to rejoin the team this week. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 42 big-league games this season.

--RHP Bartolo Colon continued his resurgence Tuesday, when he allowed one run over eight innings as the Mets routed the Athletics, 10-1. Colon gave up just four hits and one walk while striking out eight in winning his sixth straight decision. He is 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.84 to 3.67. Colon also remained red-hot -- at least by his standards -- at the plate on Tuesday, when he singled in the fourth inning. He has a hit in each of his last two starts, the fourth two-game hitting streak of his career but his first since 2002, when he was pitching for Montreal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Felt good for myself and for my teammates to come out there (and) swing the bats like we did. It was a nice win against a really good ballclub.” -- OF Chris Young, who hit a pair of solo homers and scored three times to lead the Mets to a big win over Oakland.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 24.

--CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 20, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on June 23. He played in his fourth rehab game, and his second with Binghamton on June 24. He is expected to be activated by June 26.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis