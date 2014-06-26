New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins spoke Wednesday afternoon of managing the innings for second-year right-hander Zack Wheeler. The New York Mets manager didn’t exactly want Wheeler to make the task as easy as he did a few hours later.

Wheeler endured his worst start as a big leaguer Wednesday night, when he allowed a career-high six runs on six hits over a career-low two innings as the Mets fell to the Oakland Athletics, 8-5.

Wheeler’s performance was particularly disheartening considering he was coming off his best performance with the Mets -- a three-hit shutout of the Miami Marlins last Friday in which Wheeler faced just one batter over the minimum.

But such inconsistencies are part of the maturation process for Wheeler, who is 3-8 with a 4.45 ERA this year and 10-15 with a 3.90 ERA in 33 starts since being promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas last June 18.

”He pitched so well last week,“ Collins said afterward. ”I said to (pitching coach) Dan (Warthen) on the bench -- sometimes you do see a little bit of a letdown after an effort like last week.

“He just didn’t bounce back. He didn’t have it going tonight.”

The Athletics squared up so easily against Wheeler -- first baseman Brandon Moss launched a two-run homer deep into the upper deck in the first inning while left fielder Yoenis Cespedes laced a three-run double down the left field line in the second -- that he suspected they had figured out his signs.

“They were on to my signs in the second -- it’s my fault for not catching on to it sooner,” Wheeler said. “When somebody turns on a 96 mph fastball, they probably knew it was coming.”

Collins didn’t address the signs issue but acknowledged Wheeler’s struggles Wednesday were unprecedented at the big league level.

“I have never seen him get hit that hard -- ever,” Collins said. “I’ve seen him give up home runs, but never get hit hard like that.”

RECORD: 36-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-1, 2.68 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 1-0. 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to continue his recent strong pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Matsuzaka took a hard-luck loss in his most recent appearance last Friday, when he gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 3-2. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA in his last four appearances (three starts). This will be the sixth start of the season for Matsuzaka, who has a 3.18 ERA as a starter and has allowed two runs or less four times. Matsuzaka has never before faced the Pirates, who are one of two teams -- along with the Boston Red Sox, with whom Matsuzaka spent the first six seasons of his career.

--CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday night following the Mets’ 8-5 loss to the Athletics. Lagares was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Wednesday but he was scratched from Double-A Binghamton’s lineup due to wet field conditions. The game was eventually postponed. Lagares, who hasn’t played since June 1, was 2-for-16 in four rehab games, two apiece at Binghamton and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 42 games for the Mets.

--INF Wilmer Flores was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday night following the Mets’ 8-5 loss to the Athletics. Flores’ exit made room for CF Juan Lagares, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Flores is hitting .225 with one homer and seven RBIs.

--C Kevin Plawecki, the Mets’ top position prospect, had a memorable day Tuesday, when he was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Las Vegas and learned he was named to Team USA’s roster for the Al-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Minnesota. Plawecki will be joined at the Futures Game by one of his new Las Vegas teammates, RHP Noah Syndergaard. Plawecki, who hit a robust .326 with six homers and 43 RBI in 58 games at Binghamton, will make his debut for Las Vegas on Thursday.

--OF Curtis Granderson continued his red-hot June on Wednesday, when he went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the Mets’ 8-5 loss to the Athletics. Granderson is hitting .362 with a .472 on-base percentage this month, during which he has raised his overall average from .198 to .242 and his on-base percentage from .317 to .361. He has also reached base in each of his last 33 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We tell this team every time we meet with them: We play a nine-inning game and you never know what can happen. Tonight we made it a ballgame, made them use their closer after they were up big early.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after an 8-5 loss to the A’s on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (right intercostal strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list following the Mets’ game on June 25. He went on the 15-day disabled list June 2 and played in four rehab games before rejoining the Mets.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

