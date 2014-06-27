New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Mets are now carrying six outfielders on their roster. Considering only three can play at once, it is going to be a challenge for manager Terry Collins to find them all playing time.

“Maybe we can play with a rover,” Collins said with a laugh Thursday night before the Mets opened a four-game series at Pittsburgh.

Try as he might to get Major League Baseball to adopt slo-pitch softball rules, Collins does have a bit of quandary after center fielder Juan Lagares was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and infielder Wilmer Flores was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

“We’re going to try to get everyone playing time and make sure no one gets left out,” Collins said. “The good thing is we’re going to have a lot of quality players on the bench to call upon.”

The most frequently used alignment will be Lagares in center flanked by Eric Young Jr. in left and Curtis Granderson in right. Collins said Chris Young will start against left-handed pitchers and he also plans to find ways to get spot starts for veteran Bobby Abreu and Kirk Nieuwienhuis.

“It’s not ideal but we’ll find a way,” Collins said. “It’s always a nice problem when you have more good players than spots in the lineup.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-43

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 1-4, 3.75 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 3-2, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Juan Lagares was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Thursday night’s game at Pittsburgh and batted sixth. He went 1-for-4 in a 5-2 loss. Lagares had been out since June 2 with a right intercostal strain. He was hitting .295 with two home runs in 43 games when injured. Lagares went a combined 2-for-16 on a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Coast League and with Double-A Binghamton.

--INF Wilmer Flores was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to open a roster spot for Lagares. Flores was hitting .225 with one homer and 25 games but manager Terry Collins attributed the low batting to the lack of consistent at-bats.

--SS Ruben Tejada will start every game through the All-Star break, according to Collins, because the Mets no longer have a backup shortstop after sending Flores to the minors. INF/OF Eric Campbell would fill in at shortstop in an emergency situation.

--RHP Dillon Gee is scheduled to make his second rehab start Sunday and will pitch for short season Brooklyn. He will be on a 55-pitch limit. Gee, who has been on the disabled list since May 11 with a strained right lat muscle, pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. The Mets don’t expect him to be activated until at least July 9.

--OF Bobby Abreu started in left field as OF Eric Young Jr. was rested and Collins tried to find a way to juggle six outfielders with the return of Lageras. It was Abreu’s first start in six days.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was the losing pitcher, giving up five runs and five hits in six innings with four walks and four strikeouts. Matsuzaka has a 4.88 ERA in 27 2-3 road innings but a 1.40 mark at home in 25 2-3 innings.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.75) will start Friday night at Pittsburgh. deGrom notched his first major league win in his previous start June 21 at Miami by pitching seven scoreless innings. The win came in the rookie’s eight career starter and no other Mets pitcher had made seven starts at the beginning of his career before notching a victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to make sure the runners stay on third base in that situation. That’s more important than the other guy taking second.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a run scored during a rundown between first and second in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. His rehab assignment will be moved to short season Brooklyn on June 29.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis