New York Mets - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- The pain in David Wright’s left shoulder finally became too much Friday night and he was scratched from the lineup about 90 minutes before the start of the New York Mets’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mets are concerned enough that Wright will return to New York and have an MRI on Saturday. However, the seven-time All-Star third baseman is hopeful he will avoid a disabled list stint.

“We’ll follow the protocol like normal,” Wright said. “I’ll head back for an MRI and hopefully it would just be some rest and an injection. Hopefully I’ll be back in a couple days.”

Wright hurt the shoulder June 13 in a game against Milwaukee at New York when he stole a base. He is hitting .277 with six home runs and 41 RBIs in 79 games.

“I did something to my shoulder, it was just something I could play through and feel productive out there,” Wright said. “It was not an issue, but then last night, on a couple different occasions I seemed to re-aggregate it. It got worse. I was hoping to be able to push through it, but they obviously shut that down.”

RECORD: 36-44

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 4-4, 2.78 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 6-3, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Eric Campbell started at third base in Wright’s place and went 1-for-5 in the 3-2 loss in 11 innings to the Pirates. It was the rookie’s second start at third base. Campbell has also made starts at first base and left field.

--OF Chris Young got an increasingly rare start against a right-handed pitcher Friday night as he played left field in place of LF Eric Young Jr., and went 0-for-5. Manager Terry Collins said he wanted to get Chris Young back in the lineup after he hit a combined three home runs against Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday amidst reports he was on the verge of being released. Young is hitting just .203 with seven homers in 62 games.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (4-4, 2.78) will run his streak of allowing three earned runs or less in starts to 20 games Saturday at Pittsburgh. It is the longest active streak in the major leagues. Niese is 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA against the Pirates in five career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t do much during the game.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) was scratched from the lineup June 27 and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on June 28.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. His rehab assignment will be moved to short-season Brooklyn on June 29.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

