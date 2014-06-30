New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- When closer Bobby Parnell suffered an incomplete tear of the MCL in his right elbow that ended his season before it even began, the New York Mets’ bullpen was instantly weakened. But at the halfway mark of the season, manager Terry Collins’ relievers have become one of the team’s strengths.

As a unit, Met relievers have allowed only 20 of their 116 inherited runners to score this season, and own baseball’s best rate having stranded 83 percent of those runners.

A main reason for the bullpen’s success, especially after the early-season injury to Parnell, is the emergence of young relievers Jeurys Familia and Jenrry Mejia, who have provided stability to the back end of New York’s ‘pen.

Familia has been superb in June, pitching 13 innings and allowing just a single run to cross. He currently rides a scoreless-innings streak of nine frames.

“I think he’s understanding the kind of pitcher he is,” Collins said. “That he’s gotta get them to put the ball in play because there’s so much movement on his fastball that he’s not going to get a lot of solid contact.”

Next to Familia, Mejia’s development has come in part to his desire to be a presence at the back-end of the bullpen after he began the season in the starting rotation.

“He wants the ball now,” Collins said. “He’s no longer reluctant to say he’s going to do this. He wants to.”

With the combined presence of Familia and Mejia, the Mets have a shutdown duo that could go a long way in helping the team win more games if it’s able to put them in the proper situations.

“If we can be up 2-1 instead of down 2-1, we can win a number of those games as good as the back-end of that bullpen is pitching,” Collins said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 3-8, 4.45 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 6-6, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-5 Sunday and finished the four-game series 0-for-17 at the plate. His average dropped from .242 to .227.

--RHP Bartolo Colon allowed more than two earned runs to score for the first time since May 12. Dating back to his start May 17 at Washington, Colon was 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA in seven starts before he pitched June 29.

--SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to eight games with his single in the third inning.

--2B Daniel Murphy reached the 100-hit plateau with his single in the fifth inning and finished 3-for-5. Murphy now leads the National League with 101 hits and is batting .301 for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s why the game is hard and that’s why the game’s great. There are no givens.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after his Mets had 13 hits but just 2 runs in a loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Anthony Recker (right hand) had X-rays taken on his right thumb after it was hit by a foul tip June 28. The results came back negative, although he sat out June 29.

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) was scratched from the lineup June 27-29 and is scheduled to be re-evaluated June 30.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. His rehab assignment will be moved to short-season Brooklyn on June 29.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matzusaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis