New York Mets - TeamReport

ATLANTA - The New York Mets will be without third baseman David Wright until at least Friday, leaving them shorthanded for the entire three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field.

Manager Terry Collins said on Monday that there was “zero” consideration of putting Wright on the disabled list and that the Mets were confident he would be ready when the Mets return to New York for a weekend interleague series against Texas.

The Mets had originally hoped that Wright, who has a 10-game hitting streak, would be ready to play in Atlanta, but he will remain in New York for treatment of his bruised left rotator cuff.

Wright had been dealing with discomfort for more than two weeks. It intensified and became painful during Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh. He was scratched from Friday’s lineup and examined Saturday and again Monday by team doctors.

Collins said the Mets wouldn’t make any roster changes in Atlanta because of Wright’s absence. That means outfielder Eric Young Jr. is the team’s only backup infielder for the Braves series.

The absence of Wright in Atlanta came at a bad time for two reasons. Not only is he hitting .385 with two homers and seven RBIs during his streak, but the Braves had left-handed starters for the first two games of the series. Wright has a .403 average against lefties.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-2, 3.23 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-5, 4.50 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Curtis Granderson broke an 0-for-17 slump with a leadoff homer Monday, smashing the third pitch of the game from Braves LHP Alex Wood over the fence in right-center field. It was Granderson’s 11th homer of the season and the 26th time in his career that he had led off a game by going deep. He added a single in the seventh inning and finished 2-for-4.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, who is 1-2 with a 7.58 ERA in five career outings against the Braves, will start the middle game of the three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday night. He made one costly mistake in his last start, hanging a slider that Pirates rookie Gregory Polanco smashed for a three-run homer in a 5-2 loss for the Mets. Matsuzaka, who pitched three scoreless innings in relief against the Braves in New York on April 14, is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA.

--RHP Dillon Gee is expected to need just one more rehab outing after working 2 2/3 innings and allowing a run on four hits and a walk for Class A Brooklyn against Staten Island on Sunday. Gee, who pitched two scoreless innings in the rookie Gulf Coast League earlier, threw his targeted 55 pitches. Gee has been on the disabled list since May 14 because of a strained right lat muscle. He was 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in his first eight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you are developing young players, there are going to be hiccups. There are going to be mistakes made.” - Mets manager Terry Collins, after his team made three errors in one inning during an 8-3 loss to Atlanta on Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Anthony Recker (right hand) had X-rays taken on his right thumb after it was hit by a foul tip June 28. The results came back negative, although he sat out June 29 and 30.

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) was scratched from the lineup June 27-30 and is not scheduled to return until the July 4 game against Texas.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He traveled to Florida on May 28 to begin rehabbing at the Mets’ spring training complex. He threw from 120 feet June 12, and he began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He allowed one run and four hits in a rehab assignment with Class A Brooklyn on June 29.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis