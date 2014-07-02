New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Mets altered their lineup on Tuesday to take advantage of the new-found offense from catcher Travis d‘Arnaud.

Manager Terry Collins moved the surging d‘Arnaud into the seventh spot in the batting order and dropped center fielder Juan Lagares into the No. 8 spot. It was the 28th time that d‘Arnaud has hit seventh; he’s started 15 games at No. 8. It was the first time Lagares has batted eighth this season.

“Travis is really swinging the bat good,” Collins said.

D‘Arnaud has hit safely in seven games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24. He’s 9-for-27 during that stretch, including a career-best three-hit game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 27. He had a single in the eighth to keep his streak alive on Tuesday.

D‘Arnaud went to the minor leagues and adjusted his stance, moving slightly closer to the plate. He hit .436 with six home runs in 15 games for Las Vegas before being recalled.

Lagares has struggled since coming off the 15-day disabled list with a right intercoastal strain. In the five games since being reactivated on June 26, Lagares was 3-for-16. It was his second stint on the DL this year; he earlier missed time with a pulled right hamstring.

“Juan is one of those guys that when things don’t go his way, he swings more than he takes,” Collins said. “He just needs to get it reined in and the only the way for him to do that is for him to get some at-bats.”

Lagares showed signs of improvement on Tuesday. He was 2-for-4, including a bunt single, and lifted his batting average to .290.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 1-4, 3.62 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran 7-5, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.62) will be making his first career start against Atlanta. He received no decision in his last outing, when he threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs against the Pirates, on the heels of his first major league win on June 21. DeGrom will be making his fourth straight road start. Right-handers are hitting .274 but left-handers are batting only .230 against him. With RHP Dillon Gee almost ready to return from the DL, deGrom could be pitching for his place in the rotation.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was wobbly for his second straight start. The veteran lasted only five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks. It was the second consecutive start in which he’s allowed five runs. His last win over the Braves came in 2007 when he played for the Red Sox. Manager Terry Collins said Dice-K would continue to take his turn in the rotation.

--SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the third inning. His career best is a 14-game streak in 2012. Tejada is batting .351 (13-for-37) during his hitting streak.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud has hit safely in seven straight games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. He’s batting .333 (9-for-27) after his single against reliever Jordan Walden in the eighth inning.

--2B Daniel Murphy extended his hitting streak to six games and is now batting .318 (64-for-201) on the road. Murphy hit his sixth homer, his second of the season against a left-handed pitcher. He took Mike Minor deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When they needed a big hit, they got it. We had a nice inning going and couldn’t score. I thought we were going to come back and take the lead.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a 5-4 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Anthony Recker (right hand) had X-rays taken on his right thumb after it was hit by a foul tip June 28. The results came back negative, but he sat out June 29-July 1.

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) did not play June 27-July 1. He is not scheduled to return until the July 4 game against Texas.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He made a rehab start for Class A Brooklyn on June 29.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis