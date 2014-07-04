New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The New York Mets return to Citi Field for a 10-game homestand beginning Friday and that is certainly good news.

Even better news is that David Wright should be ready to rejoin them.

The third baseman missed the final six games of a 1-7 road trip and left the Mets (37-48) a season-worst 10 games out of first place in the National League East after being swept in a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Obviously, we need his bat in the lineup,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Wright wasn’t with the team in Atlanta, instead receiving treatment in New York on the bruised left rotator cuff that forced him out of last Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Rather than lose Wright for 15 days, the Mets played a man short for the final three games with the Pirates and the 3-game series with the Braves.

Wright had a 10-game hitting streak in which he was batting .385 with two homers and seven RBIs despite dealing with discomfort in the shoulder for more than two weeks.

While sidelined, Wright lost any chance of catching Milwaukee’s Aramis Ramirez in the fan voting for a starting spot on the National League team for the All-Star Game.

After playing three games at home with Texas, the Mets will play the Braves again four times and host Miami for three games going into the All-Star break.

The Mets have played just two of their past 16 games at Citi Field, where they are 17-21.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-48

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-3, 3.65 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jon Niese, 5-4, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (1-5) threw 37 pitches in the Braves’ three-run first, but made it through four more innings without further damage. He allowed six hits, walked two -- both in the first inning -- and struck out eight, leaving after 110 pitches.

--LF Eric Young Jr. had two hits on Wednesday against the Braves and stole his 22nd base. Young, who was also picked off first base in the game, is fourth in the National League in steals despite missing 30 games while on the disabled list.

--LHP Jon Niese, who has 20 consecutive starts allowing three earned runs or less, will face Texas on Friday night as the Mets open a 10-game homestant. He had six quality starts in as many outings in June, although he got just two victories. Niese is 5-4 with a 2.88 ERA. He has faced the Rangers just once, allowing two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings during a victory in 2011.

--RHP Dillon Gee, won the disabled list since May 14 because of a strained right lat, will start on Friday for Class A Brooklyn in what is likely his final rehab outing before rejoining the Mets rotation. He allowed a run on four hits over 2 2/3 innings on Sunday for the Cyclones and pitching two scoreless innings earlier in the rookie Gulf Coast League. Gee was 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts for the Mets before being hurt.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets top prospect, had another rough outing Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas. Salt Lake scored five runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, although he got a no-decision. Syndergaard is 6-4, but has a 5.70 ERA in 15 starts. He has made two trips to the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played a hot team, and we’re not getting the big hit or the big pitch.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins on Wednesday after being swept by the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Anthony Recker (sore right hand) had X-rays taken on his right thumb after it was hit by a foul tip June 28. The results came back negative, but he sat out June 29-July 2.

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) did not play June 27-July 2. He is not scheduled to return until the July 4 game against Texas.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He made a rehab start for Class A Brooklyn on June 29.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis