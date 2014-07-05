New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Few teams know how quickly a routine injury can turn catastrophic more than the New York Mets. So manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez ignored the pleading of left-hander Jonathon Niese on Friday night and lifted him after he was hit in the back by a line drive after throwing just 12 pitches and recording one out against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field.

The move didn’t thrill anybody -- Collins had to get 26 outs from his bullpen and Niese threw his glove and knocked over a container of gum in the dugout -- but everyone was smiles more than four hours later after the Mets pulled out a 6-5 win.

Not only did the Mets get 8 2/3 innings of grinding relief from right-handers Carlos Torres (4 2/3 innings), Vic Black (one inning), Jeurys Familia (1 2/3 innings) and winning pitcher Jenrry Mejia (1 1/3 innings), but they also received good news on Niese.

X-rays on the southpaw, who has been the Mets’ most reliable starter this year, were negative and he was diagnosed with a contusion.

Even as he stood on the mound and begged to remain in the game, Niese said he was “100 percent” sure he was not seriously hurt.

“I knew it was just a bruise and it kind of went away there,” said Niese, who was down 1-0 after giving up a leadoff homer to left fielder Shin-Soo Choo and an infield single to shortstop Elvis Andrus. “I wanted to stay in there.”

But that wasn’t an option for Niese, whose previous briefest start was cut short by an injury that turned into something much more serious after he tried to remain in the game. Niese hurt his right hamstring after throwing 1 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 5, 2009 and tore the tendon on his first warm-up pitch.

“(Mets trainer) Ray (Ramirez) said on the mound ‘Jon, we’ve done this before with such an injury and you’ve re-injured something else,'” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You can’t go out there until we make sure you don’t have a broken rib (or) a punctured lung or all the other things.”

More recently the Mets have been burned by allowing third baseman and team captain David Wright to play through a pair of nagging injuries. But a back ailment in 2011 was eventually diagnosed as a stress fracture that cost Wright two months. Last year, Wright played with a sore hamstring straining it trying to beat out an infield single and missing six weeks.

There are no such worries this time for Niese, who was already campaigning Friday night to make his next start on Monday or Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

“I‘m going to try and talk them into (it),” Niese said. “Maybe Monday or Tuesday if I can talk them into it. If not, yeah, Wednesday. (Maybe) I can get two more starts before the break.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 5-5, 5.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-6, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his first loss in a month-and-a-half when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Colon’s six-decision winning streak was snapped in his most recent start on Sunday, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-2. It was the first loss for Colon since May 6. He went 6-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his subsequent eight starts, a stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 5.36 to 3.67. Colon is 20-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 33 career starts against the Rangers. The 20 wins are the most for Colon against one team while the 33 starts are the second-most he has made against an opponent (he has faced Seattle 36 times). Colon earned the win the last time he opposed the Rangers last Sept. 14, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, he tossed eight shutout innings in the Athletics’ 1-0 victory.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff strain) missed his seventh straight game Friday, when the Mets edged the Rangers, 6-5. Wright hoped to be cleared to return after participating in baseball activities prior to Friday’s game, but drenching day-long rains meant he could only hit in the cage and throw on the field. With clear skies forecast for Saturday, Mets manager Terry Collins said Wright will “run, field, hit, catch groundballs and throw to first” before the Mets host the Rangers. Wright is hitting .277 with six homers and 41 RBIs in 79 games.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) had a dominant second rehab start for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Friday night, when he gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings. Gee threw 75 pitches, 52 for strikes. It was the third overall rehab start for Gee, who has a 1.69 ERA and an 18/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 10 2/3 innings for Brooklyn and the Mets’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. It is unknown if Gee will return to the Mets’ rotation next week or make one more rehab start. Gee, who is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight big league starts this year, hasn’t pitched for the Mets since May 10.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (lower back contusion) dodged serious injury Friday night, when he was hit in the back by a line drive off the bat of Rangers CF Alex Rios in the first inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win. Niese recovered to throw out Rios, but that would be the only out he’d record. Manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez lifted Niese, who pleaded to stay in the game. X-rays on Niese were negative and he is expected to make his next start as scheduled on Wednesday, though Niese said he would like to start Monday or Tuesday since he only threw 12 pitches on Friday. Niese, who allowed a run and two hits on Friday, is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts.

--RHP Carlos Torres saved the Mets once again with yeoman long relief work Friday night, when he threw 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball in the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Rangers. The Mets led 4-3 when Torres left but he lost a chance at the win when RHP Jeurys Familia allowed the game-tying run in the seventh. Torres was pressed into duty when LHP Jonathon Niese left after being hit in the back by a line drive with one out in the first. It was the second time in less than a month that Torres has thrown at least four innings in relief of a starter who lasted an inning or less. He earned the win on June 15, when he relieved ill RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka to start the second inning and threw four innings of one-run ball in the Mets’ 3-1 victory over San Diego. Torres is the first Mets pitcher since Darren Oliver in 2006 to throw at least four innings in multiple relief appearances. Torres is 3-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 40 relief outings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They did a tremendous job today. I think all of them are the players of the game.” -- Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, on his relievers picking up the slack in a 6-5 win over the rangers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (lower back contusion) left his July 4 start after just one-third of an inning when he was hit in the back by a line drive. X-rays were negative and he is expected to make his next scheduled start.

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) missed his seventh straight game on July 4. He is scheduled to participate in baseball activities July 5 and hopes to return for that night’s game against Texas.

--C Anthony Recker (sore right hand) had X-rays taken on his right thumb after it was hit by a foul tip June 28. The results came back negative, but he sat out June 29-July 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Brooklyn on June 29 and July 4.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis