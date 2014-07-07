New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Turns out the New York Mets were concerned with a lot more than just Jonathon Niese’s back when the left-handed pitcher was pulled after recording one out in Friday night’s game.

The Mets placed Niese on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday due to a left shoulder strain. The transaction happened less than 48 hours after Niese was hit in the back by a line drive and pulled from the game after recording just one out against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field.

At the time, manager Terry Collins said the Mets didn’t want Niese to risk pitching with a broken rib as the back stiffened up. But Collins said Sunday morning -- before the Mets beat the Rangers 8-4 -- that Niese had acknowledged his shoulder felt tired in recent weeks. Niese’s average fastball velocity is 88.6 mph this year, down from 90.2 last season.

Collins also said the Mets began growing concerned about Niese on June 28, when he walked three straight batters -- including two with the bases loaded -- in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Niese ended up recovering and earned the win by tossing six innings in the Mets’ 5-3 victory, but he appeared off again on Friday, when he gave up a homer to Rangers left fielder Shin-Soo Choo and an infield single to shortstop Elvis Andrus before absorbing the line drive off the bat of center fielder Alex Rios.

“You don’t need radar guns to tell you there’s something going on here, you know what I mean?” Collins said Sunday morning. “This guy lives and dies with that good two-seamer and his cutter and that crisp breaking ball. And we haven’t seen that in the (last) two starts.”

This is Niese’s third trip to the disabled list for an arm injury in the last 13 months, though Collins said Sunday afternoon that he expects Niese to miss just one start before rejoining the Mets’ rotation immediately after the All-Star break.

Niese missed more than seven weeks last season due to a partial tear of his rotator cuff. He was sidelined at the start of spring training with a “pinching” sensation in his left shoulder and then battled left elbow discomfort after making two Grapefruit League appearances. Niese began the season on the disabled list, though he came off in time to pitch on April 6.

Niese has been the Mets’ best pitcher since returning from last year’s injury -- he is 12-9 with a 2.98 ERA in his last 27 starts, including 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA in 17 starts this season -- and the Mets are hoping another midseason break will continue to yield impressive results.

“Second half last year was outstanding,” Collins said. “And it came due to the fact he spent a little time (on the DL) and got his arm strength back in his shoulder after he had the issues. He came out in the second half and was great and that’s kind of where we’re leaning now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-5, 4.73 ERA) at Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-3, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to snap a two-start slump -- as well as a three-start losing streak -- when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. It will be the second straight start in which Matsuzaka faces the Braves. He took the loss last Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets fell, 5-4, in Atlanta. Matsuzaka has given up 10 runs over 11 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 2.68 to 3.72. He is winless in his last five appearances (four starts) since June 10, when he earned the victory by allowing one in six innings against Milwaukee. Matsuzaka is 1-3 with a 7.88 ERA in six appearances (four starts) against the Braves.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Saturday. Niese pitched just one-third of an inning Friday, when he appeared to dodge an injury scare when he suffered a bruised back after being hit by a line drive in the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Rangers. But manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Niese had “talked about some other issues.” Niese’s velocity is down two mph this season and Collins said Sunday the Mets had grown concerned over Niese’s spotty command in his last two starts. The Mets hope Niese will miss just one start and return to the rotation following the All-Star break. Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts this season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle was officially recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Sunday morning. The Mets announced Saturday night that Carlyle would be recalled before the series finale against the Rangers. Carlyle takes the roster spot of LHP Jonathon Niese, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. It is the second time this season the Mets have recalled Carlyle, who went 1-0 in two games from May 31-June 5. He is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and three saves in 30 games for Las Vegas.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) appears likely to rejoin the Mets’ rotation on Wednesday. Gee had a successful bullpen session Sunday morning, when the Mets also placed LHP Jonathon Niese on the 15-day disabled list. Gee last pitched for Class A Brooklyn on Friday, the same day Niese last pitched for the Mets, so the Mets can simply activate Gee for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Gee, who hasn’t appeared in the majors since May 10, is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts.

--2B Daniel Murphy is an All-Star. Murphy was named the Mets’ representative when the National League All-Star team was announced Sunday night. It is the first All-Star appearance for Murphy, who entered Sunday ranked second in the National League with 105 hits. He is hitting .294 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 86 games this season.

--3B David Wright’s 11-game hitting streak ended Sunday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 8-4 win over the Rangers. Wright’s streak lasted 20 days because he missed seven games due to a left rotator cuff strain. He hit .372 (16-of-43) with eight RBIs during the streak. He is hitting .274 with six homers and 41 RBIs in 81 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a young pitcher on our hands who’s going to be really, really good.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of RHP Zack Wheeler, who allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings for the second straight start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (lower back contusion) was placed on the disabled list July 6, retroactive to July 5. He left his July 4 start after just one-third of an inning when he was hit in the back by a line drive. X-rays were negative. The Mets expect him to return for the first series following the All-Star break (July 18-20).

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Brooklyn on June 29 and July 4. He threw a successful bullpen session July 6 and is expected to return to the rotation July 9.

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) missed his seventh straight game on July 4. He returned to the lineup July 5.

--C Anthony Recker (sore right hand) had X-rays taken on his right thumb after it was hit by a foul tip June 28. The results came back negative, but he sat out June 29-July 5. He returned to the lineup July 6.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis