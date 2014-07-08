New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- One of the few New York Mets who has no problem hitting at Citi Field has made the National League All-Star team. Now the Mets hope the tale of second baseman Daniel Murphy can serve as a source of encouragement to the next generation of homegrown players marinating on the farm.

Murphy making the All-Star team -- he was named a reserve on Sunday -- is no surprise, given the inconsistencies this season of third baseman David Wright, the Mets’ usual representative. But Murphy is certainly the unlikeliest homegrown All-Star position player the Mets have developed over the past 35 years.

“My immediate reaction would probably be shock,” Murphy said Sunday afternoon.

Three of the best everyday players in franchise history -- Wright, former shortstop Jose Reyes and former right fielder Darryl Strawberry -- have combined for 18 All-Star Game berths since 1984. Catcher Todd Hundley, who once held the single-season record for homers by a backstop, made two All-Star teams in the 1990s.

The lone homegrown All-Star with similarities to Murphy is Edgardo Alfonzo, who made the team as a second baseman in 2000. But Alfonzo was viewed as a Gold Glove-caliber fielder at second base and third base and is beloved by Mets fans who bemoan how his career was derailed by back problems.

Murphy was drafted in the 13th round in 2006 by the previous regime and was viewed as a hitter without a position both inside and outside the organization. The Mets tried him at first base and left field in his first two big league seasons before converting him into a second baseman prior to 2010, when he never played a major league game thanks to a pair of right knee injuries.

Murphy split time between first base, second base and third base in 2011, when he missed the final seven weeks due to a left knee injury. But he has missed just nine games since the start of the 2012 season while playing almost exclusively at second base and turning into the rare Mets batter not completely flummoxed by pitcher-friendly Citi Field.

“When you’re in an organization and you have a guy who’s maybe not a standout but a good, solid player -- yeah, you point to Dan Murphy and say, ‘You work as hard as he does and do the things (he does), just be a good offensive player and work at whatever position you’re playing at, anything can happen,'” Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday afternoon.

In fact, Murphy’s numbers at Citi Field almost exactly match his overall numbers. At Citi Field, Murphy -- the type of foul-pole-to-foul-pole hitter the Mets are trying to develop -- is a .291 hitter in 1,181 at-bats following his 1-for-5 effort in the Mets’ 4-3, 11-inning win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. He averages a double every 15 at-bats at home.

For his entire career, Murphy is a .290 hitter who averages a double every 15.2 at-bats.

“We always knew he was going to hit,” Collins said. “That’s never been the issue.”

The issue has been Murphy’s position. Years of work have turned him into a passable fielder at second base, even if advanced metrics view his range as mediocre at best.

“I’d be remiss without mentioning the work that (Mets third base coach and former second baseman) Tim Teufel put in,” Murphy said Sunday. “(Ex-Mets infielder) Justin Turner’s helped me out quite a bit and (shortstop) Ruben (Tejada) as well. But the work that Teufel has invested in me at second base -- there’s a lot of hours that he logged down in Port St. Lucie.”

And now Murphy gets a chance to step on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

“I did say, hey, look, certainly well-deserved, you’ll represent us extremely well,” Collins said in recalling how he informed Murphy of his selection on Sunday. “Go have some fun.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 8-5, 2.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 1-5, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look for better results in a rematch with the Atlanta Braves when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. DeGrom opposed the Braves last Wednesday, when he took the defeat after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Braves in Atlanta. While deGrom has a solid 3.77 ERA in 10 starts despite a 1-5 record, his ERA in his last six starts is 4.81. He has pitched at least six innings just twice in that span after throwing at least six innings in each of his first four starts. This will be deGrom’s second start against the Braves.

--RHP Carlos Torres (right hand contusion) was hit by a line drive Monday night in the 11th inning of the Mets’ 4-3, 11-inning win over the Braves. Torres finished the inning and earned the win, and postgame X-rays were negative. The line drive off the bat of Braves center fielder B.J. Upton was the only hit Torres allowed in his two innings of work. He is 4-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 41 relief appearances this year.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) underwent an MRI Monday that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. Niese went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Saturday, but manager Terry Collins said he has already penciled Niese into the Mets’ rotation for their first series following the All-Star Break (July 18-20 in San Diego). Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA -- best among Mets starters -- in 17 starts this season.

--C Taylor Teagarden (strained left hamstring) was eligible to come off the disabled list Monday but has not yet begun playing in rehab games. Teagarden was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 22, the same day starting C Travis d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. With Teagarden on the shelf, the Mets are able to keep both him and C Anthony Recker, who is backing up d‘Arnaud. Teagarden is hitting .143 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games.

--RHP Dillon Gee will be limited to 90-95 pitches when he returns to the Mets’ rotation on Wednesday. Gee, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 14 (retroactive to May 11) due to a right lat strain, will be activated prior to Wednesday’s game and take the rotation spot of LHP Jonathon Niese, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain on Sunday. Gee, who made three rehab starts, is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in eight starts for the Mets this season.

--IF Wilmer Flores earned the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week award for the week of June 30-July 6. Flores has homered in each of his last five games for Triple-A Las Vegas and hit .382 with six homers, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored in eight games last week. He is hitting .327 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 41 games at Las Vegas. Flores hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 25 games over two stints this season with the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A win’s a win. When you’re nine, 10 games under .500, you’re not thinking about who you get wins from.” - Mets’ 3B David Wright, after the Mets pulled out a 4-3 11-inning victory over Atlanta.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 6, retroactive to July 5. He underwent an MRI on July 7 that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. The Mets expect him to return for the first series following the All-Star Break (July 18-20).

--RHP Carlos Torres (right hand contusion) was hit in the hand by a line drive on July 7. Postgame X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--C Anthony Recker (sore right hand) had X-rays taken on his right thumb after it was hit by a foul tip June 28. The results came back negative, but he sat out June 29-July 5. He returned to the lineup July 6.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Brooklyn on June 29 and July 4. He threw a successful bullpen session July 6 and is expected to return to the rotation July 9.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis