New York Mets - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins spent most of April and May predicting the New York Mets would start hitting for power once the weather began warming up. The Mets have spent every day this summer proving their manager right.

The Mets entered Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with 21 homers since June 17, the most in the National League in that span. And right fielder Curtis Granderson wasted no time adding to that total Tuesday night, when he hit the second pitch of the game off the second deck to jumpstart the Mets’ third straight win, an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Granderson’s homer gave the Mets at least one homer in each of their last eight games at Citi, which ties a team record at the 6-year-old park.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the warmer weather -- a lot of it,” Collins said Tuesday afternoon. “I mean, we just took early BP today and balls are flying out of here, which you don’t see very often.”

Including Tuesday, eight of the 16 outdoor games the Mets have played since June 17 have featured first-pitch temperatures of 85 degrees or higher.

“We told a lot of guys: Look, when it starts to get warmer, don’t change your swing, because those fly balls that you’re driving that are getting caught in April -- in July, they’re going to be homers,” Collins said. “I think we’re seeing the results of that.”

The Mets are also benefiting from their two most powerful hitters breaking out at the same time. Granderson and first baseman Lucas Duda have combined for nine of the Mets’ homers since June 17.

With Duda establishing himself as a middle-of-the-order bat, Collins has been able to use Granderson at leadoff, where he’s received 2,385 of his 4,742 career at-bats. Granderson is hitting .278 with five homers and eight RBIs in 14 starts as the Mets’ leadoff batter this year.

“It’s about getting on base, it’s about getting the top of that order on base and getting the guys in the middle of the order (to hit),” Collins said. “Lucas has had some very, very good at-bats. So just the fact that (Granderson‘s) getting on base at the rate he is, I think that’s where you tend to leave him and hopefully have the fourth or fifth hitters come through.”

RECORD: 41-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 7-5, 3.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 3-1, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will come off the disabled list Wednesday night and make his first major league start in almost exactly two months when he takes the mound for the Mets against the Atlanta Braves in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Gee hasn’t pitched for the Mets since May 10, when he allowed three runs over six innings and didn’t factor into the decision in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was placed on the disabled list four days later with a right lat strain and originally hoped to miss only two turns through the rotation. But Gee aggravated the injury during his first attempted bullpen session. He returns to the Mets after compiling a 1.69 ERA in three rehab starts. Gee was in the midst of the best stretch of his career when he got hurt (3-1 with a 1.36 ERA in his last five starts). Gee is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves last Sept. 4, when he gave up one run over seven innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory.

--1B Lucas Duda continued heating up Tuesday, when he reached base in all five plate appearances in the Mets’ 8-3 win over the Braves. Duda finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two walks. He has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games, a stretch in which he is hitting .327 (17-of-52) with four homers and 12 RBIs and has raised his overall average from .243 to .260. Duda has 13 homers, second on the Mets, and leads the team with 45 RBIs.

--OF Curtis Granderson provided the Mets with an early jolt Tuesday, when he hit a leadoff homer to spark the Mets’ 8-3 win over the Braves. The leadoff homer was the fourth of the season for Granderson, who has batted leadoff just 14 times, and the 27th of his career. Granderson finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and is hitting .279 (17-of-61) with five homers and 10 RBIs over his last 15 games, a stretch in which he has lifted his overall average from .226 to .237. He has a team-high 14 homers and ranks third on the Mets with 42 RBIs.

--RHP Jacob deGrom joined some exclusive company Tuesday, when he struck out 11 batters over seven shutout innings to earn the win in the Mets’ 8-3 victory over the Braves. It was the second 11-strikeout effort in 11 major league starts for deGrom, who is the third pitcher in franchise history -- along with Nolan Ryan and Dwight Gooden -- to have two 11-strikeout efforts in his first 11 starts. DeGrom also became only the second rookie Mets pitcher, and the first since Gooden in 1984, to strike out at least 10 over at least seven shutout innings. The win was just the second of the season for deGrom, who received seven runs of support while in the game after getting just 15 runs of support in his first 10 starts combined. He allowed seven hits and walked none.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to have run support because you can just go right after guys. You can really attack the hitters and go right after them. They get a hit, so what? Try to get a double play.” - Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, who pitched seven shutout innings and ad was aided by his teammates who collected 18 hits on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Torres (right hand contusion) was hit in the hand by a line drive July 7. Postgame X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He underwent an MRI exam July 7 that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. The Mets expect him to return for the first series following the All-Star break, July 18-20.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Brooklyn on June 29 and July 4. He threw a successful bullpen session July 6 and is scheduled to return to the rotation July 9.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

