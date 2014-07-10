New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins said Wednesday afternoon he’d know pretty quickly whether right-hander Dillon Gee was ready to pitch after missing almost two months with a right lat strain.

“Dillon is always going to be the kind of guy that when he says he’s ready it’s because his command is where it needs to be,” Collins said. “And if it is, he’ll get outs.”

Gee immediately proved his manager correct by allowing one run over seven crisp innings and earning the win as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 at Citi Field.

Before the game, Collins said Gee would throw no more than 95 pitches, but it appeared as if Gee might make a pitch count a moot point when he carried a one-hitter into the sixth inning and recorded nine of his first 18 outs on three pitches or less.

Gee allowed his lone run in the sixth: Opposing right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana singled to third base and scored on center fielder B.J. Upton’s double. Gee wriggled out of trouble in the seventh, when the Braves had runners at first and second with one out. He was lifted after allowing consecutive singles to open the eighth.

Gee, who hadn’t pitched for the Mets since May 10, allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four. He threw 85 pitches, 61 for strikes.

“About as good as you can possibly do,” Collins said. “Made pitch after pitch.”

It was the type of outing the Mets have come to expect from Gee, who is 14-6 with a 2.67 ERA in 31 starts since May 30, 2013. He has emerged as the Mets’ most reliable pitcher despite a seemingly pedestrian arsenal and an often-uncooperative body.

Gee’s fastball rarely hits 90 mph, but he impeccably spots it and keeps hitters off-balance with a slider, changeup and curveball.

He said his game plan is to set up opponents so they never know what he’s going to throw. “No matter what count it is,” he said, “I always want doubt in their mind.”

The lat strain was just the latest injury suffered by Gee, who rehabbed a partially torn labrum while at Triple-A in 2009 and had his 2012 season cut short by surgery to repair a damaged artery in his shoulder.

Gee also battled a chronic ankle problem as a minor-leaguer and pitched through forearm soreness last year.

”When I first came here (as a minor league field coordinator in 2010), he had a bad ankle,“ Collins said. ”He had a bad arm. He had a bad elbow. He’s gone through the shoulder issues. He’s a battler. That’s what’s gotten him here.

“He’s not one of those guys that’s blessed with eye-opening stuff. He’s blessed because he knows how to pitch. He knows how to use his stuff. And therefore, when he goes through a tough time, he’s already had to overachieve to get here. It’s part of his whole makeup. And that’s what makes him good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-49

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 8-6, 3.67 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-7, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee returned from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and earned the win by throwing seven strong innings in New York’s 4-1 victory over the Braves. Gee, who was pitching for the first time since May 10, allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four. Gee is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in nine starts this season.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas after Tuesday night’s game. Germen’s demotion made room for RHP Dillon Gee, who was activated Wednesday. Germen, a member of the Mets’ Opening Day roster, is 0-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over 21 appearances for the Mets. He last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three runs in 1/3 inning against the Texas Rangers.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud continued his hot hitting Wednesday night, when he hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run seventh inning that lifted the Mets to a 4-1 win over the Braves. The homer was the third in 13 games for d‘Arnaud since his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24. He has also reached base in all 13 games and is hitting .300 with 10 RBIs and a .340 on-base percentage in that span. D‘Arnaud is now hitting .213 overall, the highest his average has been since May 2.

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Colon took the loss last Saturday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings vs. the Texas Rangers. Colon has allowed 10 runs over 13 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 3.67 to 4.04. In five starts against the Braves, Colon is 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA, including 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not one of those guys that’s blessed with eye-opening stuff. He’s blessed because he knows how to pitch. He knows how to use his stuff. And therefore, when he goes through a tough time, he’s already had to overachieve to get here. It’s part of his whole makeup. And that’s what makes him good.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after RHP Dillon Gee came off the disabled list to pitch seven effective innings in a 4-1 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 11. He was forced to cancel a bullpen session May 23, then felt discomfort while throwing a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Brooklyn on June 29 and July 4. He threw a successful bullpen session July 6 and returned to the rotation July 9.

--RHP Carlos Torres (right hand contusion) was hit in the hand by a line drive July 7. Postgame X-rays were negative. He did not pitch July 8, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He underwent an MRI exam July 7 that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. The Mets expect him to return for the first series following the All-Star break, July 18-20.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis