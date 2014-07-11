New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets’ pursuit of the franchise’s first four-game sweep of the Braves in a quarter-century fell short Thursday night, when Atlanta earned a 3-1 win at Citi Field.

However, manager Terry Collins believes the Mets still made a statement this week by winning a series against their annual tormentors. The Mets -- who fell to 42-50 and are eight games back both in the National League East and wild-card races -- are better than people think, according to their manager.

“I know what our record is and I understand what it looks like, what the perception is, that we’re not very good,” Collins said before the game. “I disagree with that. I’ve been saying all year I disagree with it.”

At least one statistical measure agrees with Collins. The Mets are the only team in baseball with a positive run differential and a losing record. New York has outscored its opponents by four runs (362-358). The Braves are only at plus-5 (337-332).

“OK, we’ve gone through some tough times where we’re not hitting,” said Collins, whose team hit 23 homers in 21 games from June 17 through Wednesday, the most in the National League. “Right now we are (hitting). Now we’re competing.”

Of course, the Mets will need to continue translating that competitiveness into victories in order to make a long-shot playoff push. The schedule, at least, gives them that opportunity: Of their final 70 games, 38 are against division foes, including 22 at home.

”We’ve got a lot of games left in our division,“ Collins said. ”You’re not going to win them all, but if you win your fair share, you’re going to be in the hunt.

“A lot of times teams beat each other up, so whoever comes out with the best record in your division going head-to-head in the next two months is going to be in good shape.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 6-3, 2.27 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 4-8, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to continue building consistency -- as well as his mastery of the Marlins -- when he takes the mound Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field. Wheeler earned the win Sunday, when he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings as the Mets beat the Rangers 8-4. It was the second straight start in which he allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, which marks just the second time this season he permitted one run or none in consecutive starts. Wheeler had his best start as a major-leaguer the last time he faced the Marlins on June 19, when he threw a three-hit shutout in the Mets’ 1-0 win. Wheeler is 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins, including 1-0 with an 0.43 ERA in three starts this year.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) threw Thursday for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list Sunday (retroactive to Saturday). Due to the All-Star break, Niese is expected to miss only one start before returning to the Mets’ rotation once play resumes. Niese is 5-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 starts this season.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud was moved up to fifth in the batting order Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Braves. It marked the fourth time d‘Arnaud batted fifth as a big-leaguer but the first time since last Sept. 3. He batted sixth once in his first 49 starts this year and seventh or eighth in the other 48. The move up in the order came with d‘Arnaud in the midst of his best stretch as a major-leaguer. D‘Arnaud has reached base in all 14 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24 and has a hit in 13 of those contests. He is hitting .296 with three homers and 10 RBIs since June 24 and .214 with six homers and 19 RBIs overall.

--3B David Wright drove in the Mets’ lone run Thursday, when his third-inning single brought home OF Eric Young in a 3-1 loss to the Braves. Wright, who finished 1-for-2 with two walks, has at least one hit in 15 of his past 16 games, a stretch in which he is hitting .344 (21-of-61) with three homers and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Carlos Torres pitched for the first time in three days, throwing a scoreless inning against the Braves. He was struck in the right hand by a line drive Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the first time I have seen Kimbrel come in in the eighth inning against me. That tells me that they’re concerned.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Braves closer Craig Kimbrel, who got a four-out save Thursday in Atlanta’s 3-1 win over New York.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He underwent an MRI exam July 7 that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. He threw July 10, and the Mets expect him to return for the first series following the All-Star break, July 18-20.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

