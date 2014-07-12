New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

Third baseman David Wright and manager Terry Collins were in agreement Friday that the New York Mets could use the rest provided by the upcoming four-day All-Star Break.

“I think it’s kind of good for everybody,” Wright said. “We’ve got some guys in the bullpen that have been, (it) seems like, warming up or pitching every night. I‘m sure those guys could use a blow. Position players who are getting thrown out there every day could use a blow. So as a whole it’s nice to get those four days where you can kind of relax, get away from baseball for a little bit.”

But the Mets may end up wishing they could just keep playing if they hit on Saturday and Sunday like they have in the first eight games of their first half-ending homestand.

The Mets’ offensive renaissance continued Friday, when Wright and first baseman Lucas Duda each hit titanic two-run homers to lift the Mets to a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

The Mets are 6-2 on the homestand, during which they have outscored the opposition 41-25. But they have been warming up for far longer than eight days: New York has 25 homers in its last 23 games after hitting just 48 homers in the first 70 games.

“These guys are swinging the bat like crazy right now,” said right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler, who earned the win Friday with 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball and contributed offensively with an RBI double.

Nobody on the Mets is swinging a hotter bat than Wright, who went 4-for-4 Friday and is hitting .385 (25-for-65) with four homers and 13 RBI in his last 17 games. He hit just .262 with four homers and 33 RBI in his first 69 games.

Wright’s hot streak includes a week-long layoff for a strained left rotator cuff, which kept him out of action from June 27 through July 4. Wright acknowledged Friday night that it wasn’t yet 100 percent.

“David is swinging good and I want him to continue,” Collins said before the game. “But I know that shoulder’s bothering him enough that a few extra days of resting it will help him out.”

The Mets will just have to hope that the break doesn’t cool off Wright as well as the rest of an unexpectedly potent offense.

“I think certainly, any of those guys who are everyday players -- those four days help out a lot recharging the batteries,” Collins said.

Even when they already look plenty charged.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-7, 3.92 ERA) at Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-3, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to build on his best start of the year when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Matsuzaka didn’t factor into the decision against the Braves on Monday despite throwing seven shutout innings in which he allowed six hits and two walks while striking out three in the Mets’ 4-3, 11-inning win. He exited with a 2-0 lead before a trio of relievers gave up three runs in the eighth. It was the first time Matsuzaka has thrown at least seven shutout innings since his final start of the 2013 season last Sept. 25, when he blanked Cincinnati over 7 2/3 innings. Matsuzaka is 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Marlins, including 0-1 with a 4.05 in three games (one start) this year. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Marlins on June 20, when he allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell, 3-2, in Miami.

--LHP Scott Rice, who is on the disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas, has been diagnosed with a bone spur in his left elbow. ESPNNewYork.com reported Friday that Rice -- who hasn’t pitched for Las Vegas since June 23 -- will decide over the next few days if he will pitch through the injury or undergo surgery. Rice was 1-3 with a 5.93 ERA in 32 games for the Mets before he was optioned to Las Vegas on June 11.

--3B David Wright continued his torrid hitting Friday, when he went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer in the Mets’ 7-1 win over the Marlins. The four hits tied a career-high for Wright, who singled in the first and third, hit a long homer to left in the fifth and singled in the seventh for his 19th four-hit game. Wright is hitting .385 (25-of-65) in his last 17 games, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .262 to .285. He has eight homers and 46 RBI in 86 games.

--1B Lucas Duda launched a mammoth two-run homer Friday in the Mets’ 7-1 win over the Marlins. Duda’s third-inning blast landed in the second deck in right field. He barely missed another two-run homer in the seventh, when his shot to center was caught on the warning track. The homer was the 14th of the season for Duda, tying him for the team lead with OF Curtis Granderson, while the RBI extended his team lead to 48. Duda is hitting .322 (19-for-59) over his last 18 games, a stretch in which he’s raised his average from .239 to .257.

--RHP Zack Wheeler thrived on the mound and at the plate Friday, when he earned the win by allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Marlins, 7-1. Wheeler (5-8) has allowed one run in each of his last three starts, a stretch of 19 1/3 innings in which he has gone 2-0 while lowering his ERA from 4.45 to 3.90. Wheeler also delivered an opposite field RBI double -- and missed a homer by less than five feet -- during the Mets’ two-run second inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really hard to describe what it’s like playing here in the early season, when it’s cold and it’s damp and the ball just doesn’t go anywhere. We told them: ‘Look, when it starts to warm up, it’s a different park. It’s a fair park.'” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on his team’s recent hot hitting.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He underwent an MRI exam July 7 that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. He threw July 10, and the Mets expect him to return for the first series following the All-Star break, July 18-20.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

