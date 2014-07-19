New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The New York Mets’ 5-4 win over the Padres in the second-half opener at Petco Park Friday might be a good omen.

The Mets have not had a winning record in the second half of a season since they went 38-29 in 2008.

The Mets were 33-38 after the All-Star break last season. And they were 28-48 after the All-Star break in 2012.

Friday’s win was the fourth straight for the Mets and their ninth in their last 11 games. Although Friday’s win still left them four games below .500 at 46-50, they are only six games off a wild-card berth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-50

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-1, 2.56 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 7-10, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud celebrated his return to Petco Park -- he made his Major League debut at the Padres home last Aug. 17 -- with the second three-hit game of this season and his career. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. D‘Arnaud is hitting .318 (21-for-66) with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games since returning from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24. He was hitting only .180 (23-for-128) with three homers and nine RBIs in 39 games before being optioned to Las Vegas on June 6. He has reached base in 16 of 17 games since his return.

--RHP Bartolo Colon said after Friday night’s game that he didn’t feel well during his first ever appearance at Petco Park. Colon allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings in his tied for second-shortest outing of the season. After retiring the first eight hitters he faced and giving up only one hit in four innings, Colon gave up all four runs in the fifth. He is 2-2 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.69 earned run average in five career starts.

--RF Curtis Granderson was 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored Friday. He is hitting .304 (17-for-56) over his last 14 games with three doubles, four homers and eight RBIs. He has also drawn six walks.

--RHP Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect inning Friday to pick up the win. Familia (2-3, 2.02 ERA) has allowed one earned run over his last 16 2/3 innings dating back to June 12 for a 0.54 ERA. He has allowed six earned runs in his last 40 games (40 1/3 innings) since April 25 for a 1.34 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just tried to put a good swing on it. Fortunately, it found a gap.” -- Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, including the game-winning hit in a win in San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He underwent an MRI exam July 7 that revealed inflammation in his A/C joint. He was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. He threw July 10.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began on a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on July 12 and was transferred to Class A St. Lucie on July 17.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis