New York Mets - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- The return of left-hander Jonathan Niese was far from an overwhelming success, but his 93-pitch effort was a step in the right direction for the New York Mets.

Niese allowed a season-high 11 hits in a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Monday, but that was only part of the story. In his first game back from a stint on the disabled list, Niese (5-5) made it through six innings and didn’t appear to have any discomfort in his shoulder.

Niese’s previous start, on July 4, lasted just 12 pitches before a line drive off the bat of Texas outfielder Alex Rios struck his pitching elbow and landed Niese on the 15-day disabled list.

“My arm felt good, but I was a little rusty,” Niese said. “I could tell I hadn’t pitched in a while. I left a lot of balls over the plate and wasn’t very consistent in my delivery.”

Niese gave up four earned runs during the six-inning outing, snapping a streak of 21 consecutive starts in which he had allowed three earned runs or fewer.

“It’s great,” Niese said of the streak, “but it didn’t really matter. I was just trying to hit my spots (Monday) and I didn’t do that consistently.”

More than anything, Niese was relieved to be pitching again.

“I was itching to get back,” he said. “I might have been too excited (Monday night). But it felt good to be back.”

RECORD: 46-53

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 3-5, 3.18 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathan Niese was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game. He suffered the loss in a 5-2 defeat at Seattle but said afterward that his arm felt “fine.” Niese allowed four runs off 11 hits, snapping a streak of 21 consecutive starts in which he had held opponents to three earned runs or fewer. He threw 93 pitches in his first start since July 4.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle was solid in his five relief appearances with the Mets this season, going 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA, but it wasn’t enough to keep his job. Carlyle was designated for assignment after Sunday’s game, clearing a roster spot for LHP Jonathan Niese, Monday’s scheduled starter.

--3B David Wright made his big-league debut 10 years ago Monday. He honored the occasion by driving in the Mets’ first run of the night with an RBI single in the third inning. Wright went 2-for-5 in the 5-2 loss to Seattle.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud had hits in each of his first two at-bats Monday, and he appeared like he might keep the hot bat going when he took Seattle reliever Dominic Leone deep in the sixth inning. D‘Arnaud’s fly ball went over the left field fence, only to be caught by jumping Mariners LF Dustin Ackley for the second out of the inning.

--LF Chris Young came out of Monday’s game in the eighth inning after straining his left calf. He went 1-for-3 with a walk before he came out.

--RHP Jacob deGrom went into the All-Star Break on a high note, having won back-to-back games while allowing just one run over 14 innings. He has won three of his past four decisions after starting out the season with an 0-4 record. DeGrom is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My arm felt good, but I was a little rusty. I could tell I hadn’t pitched in a while. I left a lot of balls over the plate and wasn’t very consistent in my delivery.” -- Mets LHP Jonathan Niese, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s 5-2 defeat at Seattle.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Chris Young (straining his left calf) came out in the eighth inning July 21.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began on a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on July 12 and was transferred to Class A St. Lucie on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 19.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

