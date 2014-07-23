New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The New York Mets had very few outfield options on Tuesday night.

With center fielder Curtis Granderson battling illness, left fielder Chris Young fighting the effects of a Monday leg cramp and right fielder Bobby Abreu serving as designated hitter, the Mets had a very thin bench. Infielder Eric Campbell, who has one start in the outfield this season, and backup catcher Anthony Recker were the only healthy bats available.

Things could have gotten even worse when left fielder Eric Young Jr. went crashing into the stands chasing a foul ball in the sixth inning Tuesday, but the only damage done on that play came to a young fan who was visibly shaken by the collision. Cameras caught the fan tearing up after Eric Young Jr.dove into the stands trying to catch the ball, and when the inning was over he handed the youngster a wristband.

In the end, the Mets were able to get through the game without any further damage. New York managed just six hits, but that was enough on a night when right-hander Jacob deGrom dominated Seattle in a 3-1 victory.

Chris Young should be available for Wednesday’s game, although the Mets probably won’t start him because they’re facing a right-handed starter -- the second of five consecutive rightys. Granderson will be re-evaluated Wednesday. The ailing bodies could heal up in time to give the Mets a full complement of outfielders for the upcoming series in Milwaukee.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-8, 4.12 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-1, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Curtis Granderson fell ill late Monday night and was not available to play in Tuesday’s game at Seattle. Granderson went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Mariners. A few hours later, he became ill, according to manager Terry Collins.

--LF Chris Young was not in the lineup Tuesday, due in part to the cramps he was experiencing in his left calf the previous night. Young typically plays against left-handed starters, so he probably won’t be in the lineup Wednesday, when the Mets face Seattle and RHP Taijuan Walker. After that, the next four starting pitchers New York is scheduled to face are right-handers as well.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud was credited with the first triple of his major league career Tuesday, when what appeared to be a bloop single into centerfield turned into a three-bagger -- thanks to a defensive gaffe on Seattle CF James Jones. The rookie center fielder tried to make a sliding catch, only to realize at the last second that he’d taken a bad angle on the ball. D‘Arnaud rounded first and second after the ball bounced in front of Jones and rolled past him to the warning track. The RBI triple gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

--SS Ruben Tejada took a pitch to the left hand in Monday’s fifth inning but stayed in the game. Team trainers came out to check on Tejada, who was in obvious pain but shook it off before taking first base. “I‘m sure we’ll get it checked, but it seems OK,” manager Terry Collins said. “It swelled up pretty fast. I was surprised.”

--RHP Jacob deGrom put together his third consecutive dominant start of the season Tuesday, when he held Seattle to one run and five hits over seven innings. He has thrown seven innings in each of his past three starts while allowing just two total runs. DeGrom is now 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA over his past six starts.

--1B Lucas Duda hit the longest home run at Seattle’s Safeco Field this season with a 446-foot solo shot in Tuesday’s eighth inning. “If it goes out, it goes out,” Duda said of the big blast, which marked the longest home run hit at Safeco Field this season and the farthest since Mark Teixiera hit a 462-foot homer here in 2007. “I hit it pretty good.”

--RHP Bartolo Colon is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game in Seattle, where he has had plenty of success over the years. While the Mets have very little experience playing at Safeco Field, Colon has started 14 times there. He has a 12-1 record and 2.10 ERA to show for it.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s always flown under the radar. He still is. He’s got numbers that match up with any rookie in the league, but you never hear about him.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins on RHP Jacob deGrom after a win over Seattle on Tuesday

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Curtis Granderson (illness) did not play July 22. He is day-to-day.

--LF Chris Young (leg cramp) left the July 21 game and did not play July 22. He is day-to-day.

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began on a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on July 12 and was transferred to Class A St. Lucie on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 19.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis