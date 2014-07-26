New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka left the New York Mets on Friday and returned to New York, where he will undergo an MRI on his right elbow Saturday.

Matsuzaka reported elbow pain in the elbow Thursday after he allowed three runs on two home runs in two innings of relief at Milwaukee.

“He said when he was loosening up, he felt it a little bit, thought it was nothing he couldn’t pitch through,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “When the game was over, it bothered him pretty good. We had him looked at here and they decided to send him to New York.”

The Mets did not make a roster move Friday, but said they would call up a pitcher from Triple-A Las Vegas for their game Saturday in Milwaukee should it be deemed necessary.

Matsuzaka has started and worked out of the bullpen this season. He’s 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA as a starter but has a 3.25 ERA in relief.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-5, 3.13 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 11-6, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday at Milwaukee. In his last four games, Granderson is 0-for-17 at the plate.

--SS Ruben Tejada returned to the Mets lineup Friday. Tejada was held out of the lineup Thursday after he was hit in the head Wednesday by a Taijuan Walker fastball in Seattle. Tejada went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--LHP Zack Wheeler failed to pick up a decision for the second straight start but allowed just one earned run over 6 2/3 innings and finished one off a season-high with nine strikeouts Friday at Milwaukee. Wheeler has not allowed more than one earned run in his last five starts (32 IP) and has struck out 30.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were sitting there in the eighth inning and talking about what a tough loss it would’ve been, because if not for a miscommunication in the first inning, that kid’s pitching a no-hitter in the (seventh) inning. Just an amazing, great ninth inning.” -- Mets coach Terry Collins after a 3-2 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Taylor Teagarden (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 22. He began on a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on July 12 and was transferred to Class A St. Lucie on July 17. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 19.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19. He hopes to pitch in September.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young